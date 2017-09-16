Enclosures of the Commons: Indigenous Lands and Corporate Greed

Introduction

The history of the colonization and violent theft of indigenous lands around the world is an embarrassment that most people simply prefer not to talk about. Yesterday, Guatemala celebrated its “independence” from Spain in the early 1800´s, though for the vast majority of the indigenous Mayan population, this independence only led to an intensifying of the violence by the white oligarchs that took over the country and who were intent on taking over the fertile, resource-rich lands of the indigenous population. For the past 200 years, the Mayan peoples of Guatemala, like indigenous peoples around the world, have been engaged in a persistent struggle to maintain control of their ancestral territories and ways of life.

At many times throughout the history, the violence directed towards indigenous peoples and their livelihoods has been direct and straightforward. In the 1930´s, the government of El Salvador, wanting to appropriate indigenous lands to hand over to oligarch coffee barons passed a law that was aptly named “The Law of the Extinction of Ejidos (Indigenous collective landholdings).” The name alone leaves little room for doubt what the intentions of the government were, and the subsequent killing of over 30,000 indigenous Pipil people was a result of those intentions.

In southern Colorado, the Utes were a vibrant indigenous tribe that had mostly avoided direct confrontation with many of the white settlers and the belligerent North American government during the colonization of the West in the late 1800´s. One of the white, government-sponsored reservation officials, Nathan Meeker, was determined to “civilize” the Utes through converting them to farming. Unfortunately, he found that the Utes “looked upon the white man´s ways with indifference and contempt.” This eventually led to a military confrontation and the eventual exile of the Utes from their resource-rich ancestral lands. Other military officials in charge of the massive theft of the indigenous lands of the West stated their intentions unmistakably by saying that “the only good Indian is a dead Indian.”

The Clash between the Public Domain and Ancestral Territory

In more recent times, the violence directed against indigenous peoples, their lands, and their ways of life has been more subtle, though not necessarily less aggressive. In the Ixil region of Guatemala, to name just one example, multinational hydroelectric corporations have been assiduously attempting to gain control of collectively owned indigenous land in order to build mega hydroelectric dams to export electricity to the interconnected Central American grid.

The fierce resistance by the Ixil people has led to a temporary moratorium on the development of hydroelectric projects. Though these issues are complex and multifaceted, the main point of contempt between the multinational energy corporations (and their government supporters) and the Ixil population boils down to an issue of land tenancy.

For the government of Guatemala, and much to the advantage of the energy companies, the rivers that flow through the Guatemalan territories are public domain, and the government has the right to concede these lands to individuals or corporations if they believe that it is for the greater common good.

To the Ixil people, however, the idea of public domain contrasts sharply with the reality that they have been living and surviving on the same territory for over 2,500 years. Why does the government believe that it has a right to a piece of land (or a river in this case) that has belonged to the Ixil people for thousands of years? For many people, indigenous claims to lands or territories that they have occupied for generations are null and void because collective or communal ownership of land is seen as a thing of the past.

The Invisibility of the Commons: An Alternative to the Market/State Dichotomy

For most people, when it comes to land tenure we see only two viable ownership options: private property or public lands. Either land is owned by individuals or corporations, or it falls (by default) into the category of public lands in the hands of the government. The fact that many governments are all too often more than willing to peddle their lands to the highest bidder, or open public lands to exploitation by private corporations and contractors, makes it obvious that in most western countries, the privatization of all of land is seen as an eventual inevitability.

In late April, President Trump signed an executive order calling on his Secretary of Interior, he who is supposed to protect national parks and public lands, to review the status of several new national monuments created during the waning weeks of the Obama administration. Most notably, Obama created two massive national monuments in the states of Utah and Nevada: the Bears Ears National Monument is a 1.35 million acre piece of land in Southern Utah, while the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada totals 300,000 acres.

To President Trump, these designations were considered to be a “massive federal land grab” and for the past months he has been actively searching for ways to reverse these designation of these and other national monuments. In total, the Trump Administration is looking to reduce or remove the status of 27 national monuments across the country.

Trump has justified his case by stating that the policy is an “egregious abuse of federal power and (is meant) to give that power back to the states and to the people, where it belongs.” Of course, many consider that the underlying objective of these policies is to open up these areas to oil, mining, and other extractive industries.

The Market/State or public/private dichotomy leaves out another form of land tenure that has characterized indigenous populations for thousands of years: collective ownership of the commons. Buried beneath the despotism of the Market/State dichotomy lies the collective governance of the Commons: land that is held and governed by communities who have a shared stake in a piece of land.

Since the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the Americas, a war against the collective land ownership traditions of indigenous peoples has been a hallmark of colonization. In recent history, the Cold War only further deepened the dichotomy between public and private, thus increasing the imperceptibility of collective forms of ownership of the commons and leading to further forceful “enclosures” of the commons managed by indigenous populations around the world.

The Need for Legal Help

In 1879, the United States government unilaterally decided that the Ponca people, who lived on the fertile banks of the Missouri River, would be better off if they were sent to the arid, desolate land of “Indian territory” in modern-day Oklahoma. A war against the powerful U.S. Army would have been a disaster for the peaceable Poncas, and fortunately they were able to secure the support of several sympathetic lawyers.

While the struggle for Civil Rights in the United States is often considered to be related to only African Americans, the almost forgotten civil rights case of 1879, Standing Bear vs. Crook is one of the few encouraging and affirmative moments in the history of Native Americans in their relationship with the United States government.

During this renowned Civil Rights Case, Judge Elmer Dundy was influenced by the testimonies of the Ponca Indians and the impassioned defense offered by their lawyers to declare that Indians were indeed human beings and subject to just and fair treatment as was any human being. The result of this decision ultimately led to the Poncas being returned to a small reservation on their ancestral land, thus avoiding the certain demise that would have occurred had they been moved to Indian Territory.

The only way to halt the compulsory enclosure of indigenous commons, or collectively held land in today´s world, is through legal actions aimed at legitimizing a form of land tenancy that falls outside the Market/State dichotomy.

In Guatemala, supportive lawyers have taken the demands and claims of the Mayan Ixil population to the highest Guatemalan courts in order to attain a temporary suspension of the construction of mega-hydroelectric dams, thus affirming the right of indigenous peoples to their ancestral forms of collective land ownership.