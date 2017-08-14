Encouraging Entrepreneurial Behaviors in Your Team

By Bill Sanders, Principal and Sr. Consultant at Roebling Strauss

Encouraging entrepreneurial behaviors in employees is a frequently cited desire by many of our clients. In an informal survey earlier this year, attendees of our Owners’ Edge Forum in the San Francisco Bay Area listed the following top five traits they were looking for in employees:

1. Have clarity around their individual purpose and direction in their role

2. Are willing to invest in themselves and their teams to grow

3. Take the initiative to obtain the support and resources they need

4. Are making demonstrable progress toward their objectives

5. Are resilient and willing to persevere in the face of difficulty

We live in a competitive environment where employee engagement is only 30%, and new insurgent business models are decimating incumbent companies overnight. I believe that cultivating entrepreneurency in your workforce is an imperative if you want your business to stay adaptive and continue to innovate in this environment.

There are two key barriers, however, that prevent incumbent companies from making substantial headway in encouraging entrepreneurial behaviors: mindset and structure.

Mindset

Our entire capitalist system in the United States, and to a significant degree worldwide, is an outgrowth of the industrial revolution, Taylorism, and our outdated education system. To overgeneralize, kids are widely taught to be on time, sit still, color within the lines, make sure you have the right answer, and get good grades. Schools reinforce with standardized testing that there is a "right way" and a "wrong way" to do everything.

It doesn’t get much better when they get their first job. The corporate hierarchy, based on military structure, dictates that some people think and make decisions and others, the worker-bees, are hired to get the job done. What is most often valued is the employee who shows up early, works hard, and goes home late.

And while that may well check "perseverance" and "progress toward goals" off the list, it doesn't leave much room for "individual purpose and direction," "personal investment," "initiative," and "resilience."

Structure

From siloed departments and divisions with functional budgets to an overabundance of middle management, our structures also stifle entrepreneurial behavior. It shows up in our job descriptions, our compensation, our approval processes, and the way we review and promote employees.

Especially in fast growing organizations, the division of labor can lend itself to siloed departments and bureaucratic infighting.

Addressing the Mindset

If we are going to lead our teams into more entrepreneurial behaviors, we have to begin with our mindsets and expectations. Dale Earnhardt, of NASCAR fame, is quoted as saying “Second Place is just the first place loser." While that may be true in winner-take-all sports, I do not believe it to be true in business. The customer shouldn’t have to lose for the company to make a profit. The employees and company shouldn’t have to lose for the consumer to get a great deal.

A leader's responsibly is to grow a healthy organization. And health is more than just the bottom line, as critical as it is that you include it. You are also responsible for growing the skill set and capacity of your team and team members. If you want to engage your team in more than merely “doing the work,” Everyone on the team needs to understand:

1. the purpose of the organization,

2. the general process by which the company adds value to the end user,

3. their role and responsibility in delivering value in that process,

4. and what they are doing is increasing their skill set in addition to their salary and benefits.

At its core, the employer/employee relationship is far more productive when it is mutual and not transactional. When the above are in alignment, everyone is far more likely to take responsibility for their growth, initiate discussions around what is and is not working well, and challenge the status quo. They will start rocking the boat as they begin thinking and behaving like entrepreneurs.

Is your culture ready for that? Are you?