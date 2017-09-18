Encouraging Entrepreneurship in Generation Z

Those of you who read my stuff regularly will know that I’m a huge advocate for encouraging and nurturing entrepreneurship at a young age. It’s something that is completely devoid from our national curriculum despite being something of paramount importance.

I’ve been following the work of ProjectileX for some time now. They are a nonprofit organization that is attempting to rectify the almost obscene lack of entrepreneurship education in our schools. It’s an amazing initiative that I am sure will breed a few new global mega businesses over the years by getting the entrepreneurial spirit flowing at a young age.

Today I’m going to explain a little bit about how they work, and what they do.

Let’s get started.

What Is ProjectileX?

ProjectileX is a student-run organization dedicated to educating the youth of today about entrepreneurship. The cause seems to be something that hits close to home for the founders Anton Klingspor, Steven Li, and Rahul Bavirisetty:

“Our vision and actions are authentic. Being led completely by Generation Z'ers, the problem we are trying to solve is personal.”

They have tapped into their natural network that already surrounds them (as they are students themselves) to spread the word about their curriculum. To date, they have raised over $370,000 from investors and donors for the project.

Not bad at all considering the founders are still studying themselves.

(While I was studying I was still partying far too much to even consider attempting something on the scale of this)

Currently, ProjectileX can be found in around 200 schools and over 100,000 students across the country have studied their material.

What Do They Do?

ProjectileX quite cleverly understands that for many people a hands-on learning approach is much more beneficial than a purely academic study. They aim to arm the youth of today with the direct tools needed for successful entrepreneurship by teaching through active and innovative ways.

There is a whole bunch of stuff I could write about here. I won’t focus on the actual curriculum too much because it’s reasonably self-explanatory. They cover all of the entrepreneurship essentials to form a solid foundation for further learning outside and beyond school.

What makes these guys special is the “hands-on” “real world” learning that I mentioned earlier. Specifically, I like their Networking events and their Youth Ignite conference.

Youth Ignite

TechCrunch Disrupt is one of the biggest events of the year for those in the startup scene. It’s make or break time for a lot of the organizations that present there and the energy in the room is almost palpable. ProjectileX run their own conference styled on TechCrunch disrupt aimed at KS12 students.

The format is obviously different, there aren’t many KS12 students that have built something they are pitching for investment. However, the wide range of speakers and training exercises that take place are a goldmine for the budding young entrepreneur. There’s an exciting and encouraging atmosphere at Youth Ignite that I’m sure gets the entrepreneurial juices flowing in many young people.

Networking Events

Networking is a skill that everyone needs to know. This is especially true for entrepreneurs, but it’s an almost universal requirement for anyone who wants any kind of professional career.

Yet, despite this, networking is still not taught in schools.

To help their students prepare for the real world, ProjectileX set up networking events for the students studying their curriculum. Now to be brutally honest, I doubt there are any game-changing connections being made during these events considering the age of the participants…

But you never know.

There are many business partners of successful organizations met at a very young age.

To be honest, in my opinion, these networking events are one of the most valuable aspects of ProjectileX’s program.

Conclusion

So there you have it, a little bit of an introduction to the commendable work the guys at ProjectileX are doing.

I think that these guys are doing the world a serious favor by giving young people the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills at such a young age.