End of Humanity or False Prophecy?

For centuries, humans have prophesized the end of humanity. Whether it was the 2012 phenomenon or Y2K, society has always guessed incorrectly.

However, with the rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI), more and more people are speaking up to say that this could be the one. AI is a software system that can act rationally and learn from experience (data), far different from previous potential world-ending technologies, such as the atomic bomb. The end of the world through AI wouldn’t be under the control of humans. At least not explicitly. The fear is that an AI system will be built, initially innocent, and will “learn” to optimize the wrong trait and spiral out of control.

Some say it’s the end of the world, others say it’s fear-mongering.

On one end, we have Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX. Musk has expressed his concern with AI for many years now, going as far as saying it will be the greatest existential threat to humanity (so did Stephen Hawking), that we are summoning a demon, and even calling for government regulation over AI research. He envisions that, as computers get smarter than humans, they’ll hold our very existence in their hands, and we may not like what they decide to do with that power. Elon has even went as far as investing into companies like DeepMind and starting Neuralink over fears of a “Terminator”-style uprising.

On the exact opposite side of the spectrum, we have Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of the social network empire, Facebook. As you would expect, Mark is much more pro-AI and is incredibly “optimistic” about the positive possibilities of AI. He predicts that it will deliver many improvements to our lives over the next 10 years and calls people like Musk “irresponsible” for their “doomsday” propaganda. He even goes as far as saying “If you’re arguing against AI, then you’re arguing against safer cars that are not going to have accidents, and you’re arguing against being able to better diagnose people when they’re sick. I just don’t see how in good conscience some people can do that.”

Both use AI for their respective companies, as Musk’s electric car company is using the technology to enhance self-driving features in its vehicles and Zuckerberg uses AI to build voice- and face-recognition programs. But who is right? According to AI expert, Kok-Leong Seow, both are correct. Kok-Leong is an AI researcher at Columbia University, has worked on quantum neural networks and is the creator of the online machine learning education website, KSEOW.com. He says that certain sentiments expressed by both are true.

He agrees with Zuckerberg in saying that AI will have many beautiful impacts. AI is able to reach across many industries and transform it. From diagnosing diseases earlier and more efficiently, to avoiding death from vehicle accidents through self-driving cars. But he also shares the some of the same sentiments as Musk, stating that eventually, AI will become a real threat to humanity. But the same can be said about any technology that sees rapid progression, it can be used for good or bad. Even Musk’s self-driving car can be technically seen as a killer robot if programmed incorrectly.

What Kok-Leong feels is the more pressing issue with AI isn’t necessarily a doomsday scenario. What’s more pressing is the guaranteed removal of millions of jobs without the creation of new jobs to compensate for it; this is one of the times in history where unemployment and productivity will both increase.

Kok-Leong feels that this will completely change the political landscape. AI will increase globalization along with increasing the gap between the rich and poor. He feels that we must prepare to undertake any problems it may bring, and that the way to combat this would be though basic income and increasing literacy of software. While not everyone needs to be a full-fledged AI researcher, he feels that the education system should at least help young people be competent in operating future AI systems and use them as tools the same way schools teach kids to use Microsoft Word.

Another rising issue, according to Kok-Leong, is the process of creating good AI systems. Because corporations know AI is the future and that it needs data on users to run efficiently, many companies will infringe on user’s privacy to extract their data. He says that if you pay attention, you’ll see a huge surge in companies willing to give you free services in exchange for your data; your everyday lives are being recorded, from the donut you bought and the gym you attended, to the Gucci bag that you have your eyes on.

This data will then be used against you. All the ads you see will be based off of your previous actions. This means no two people will see the exact same content. This perpetuates a feeling of isolation, as people will only see content based off of their previous history, and nothing outside of it. As systems grow larger and everything is interweaved, things can get even more dangerous. From your home and car, to your bank account, a simple AI could be put in charge of all of these life necessities. An AI will learn all of your interactions and store all of this information to efficiently serve your every need. It will know exactly when to lock the doors, open the garage, wake you up, etc.

Sounds fun, but any fool can see how that this could potentially be a huge problem. All of this data is centralized and can be used unethically as leverage, whether from an AI or an actual person. This is why privacy standards and policies must be discussed now. We have to be clear on how far we’re going to allow AI to go.

So, what now? What is something that everyday, non-technical people who fear AI can do? Well, Kok-Leong thinks that AI competency is achievable by everyone, no matter the age or background. He says that a person doesn't need to attend college and obtain a PhD to be competent. Online are hundreds of free resources that can teach anyone AI, along with the necessary prerequisites. All that is required is patience and grit. In other words, be an AI agent and use the online resources as your data.