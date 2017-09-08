Ending DACA: It's 1924 Again

President Trump’s decision to end Obama-era protections for Dreamers — who were brought to America as youngsters by their parents — is rooted in the same kind of racial and ethnic bigotry that led to the 1924 law drastically restricting the numbers of “undesirable” immigrants from eastern and southern Europe and completely banning new arrivals from Asia.

It fell to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce the end of DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — because the normally camera-hungry President Donald Trump probably shied away from being the public face of an unpopular action. Not that Sessions — who long has been an immigration hardliner — was reluctant to end the program.

Sessions recently praised the 1924 law as “good for America.” In a 2015 radio interview with Stephen Bannon of Breitbart News, Sessions said, “In seven years we'll have the highest percentage of Americans, non-native born, since the founding of the Republic. Some people think we've always had these numbers, and it's not so, it's very unusual, it's a radical change. When the numbers reached about this high in 1924, the president and congress changed the p8licy, and it slowed down immigration significantly.”

The attorney general is right about the intent and consequences of the Immigration Act of 1924. It aimed — in the words of one of its sponsors, Representative Albert Johnson, a Republican from Washington state — to end the “indiscriminate acceptance of all races.” To achieve this result, the law modified an existing quota system to admit only two percent of the nationals of each European country present in the United States as of 1890. (The total number of immigrants was capped at 150,000 in 1929.) Demographic changes in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries dictated the choice of 1890 as the year defining the quota system. Before then, most immigrants to the United States (with the exception of Irish Catholics, who suffered much discrimination) were Protestants from northern and western Europe. The great influx of immigrants from southern and eastern Europe — Jews, Italians, Russians, Poles, Hungarians, and others — occurred in the 25 years prior to the outbreak of World War I in 1914.

The 1924 act worked. Immigration from eastern and southern Europe dried up. The long-term effects were particularly devastating for European Jewry. When the Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933, and conquered vast swaths of Europe in 1939 and 1940, Jews were unable to obtain visas to escape the Holocaust in which six-million Jews were killed. Only several thousand Jews —- often only the highly educated like Albert Einstein — found refuge in America.

Immigration restriction resulted, in part, from the tireless work of Harvard-educated Prescott Farnsworth Hall, founder of the Immigration Restriction League. Madison Grant, a prominent eugenicist and author the influential book, The Passing of the Great Race, called Hall the “guiding hand” of the anti-immigration crusade. One of the goals of the Immigration Restriction League, specified in its constitution, was “to arouse public opinion to the necessity of the further exclusion of elements undesirable for citizenship or injurious to our national character.” Hall once wrote, “The concentration of these large bodies of ignorant foreigners in the slums of our Eastern cities is a serious matter. Foreigners furnish 1 1/2 times as many criminals, 2 times as many insane, and 3 times as many paupers as natives.”

Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president in June 2015 by utilizing some of the tropes that influenced Hall and the debate before passage of the 1924 law. “When Mexico sends its people,” Trump said in the lobby of Trump Tower, “they're not sending their best.… They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us [sic]. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” Trump repeated this theme frequently. “We have some bad hombres here,” he said during the third presidential debate on October 19, 2016, “and we’re going to get ‘em out.” Trump’s frequent calls for a border wall, his wish for extreme vetting of immigrants, his attack on the ethnic origins of a Mexican judge, and countless other actions appeal to the anti-immigrant biases of many of his supporters.

Americans are an understanding people, and polls show overwhelming support for Dreamers. Fifty-eight percent of respondents in a new poll think Dreamers should be allowed to stay and become citizens. Another 18 percent favor legal residency, but not citizenship, while only 15 percent believe Dreamers should be deported. Support for these immigrants crosses party lines: Eighty-four percent of Democrats, 74 percent of independents, and 69 percent of Republicans think Dreamers should stay.

Ending DACA, no doubt, is popular among much of Trump’s shrinking base. People who fear the demographic changes immigration brings support Trump and his promises to “Make American Great Again” and his vows of “America First.” The focus may be on illegal immigration, but the influx of Spanish-speaking immigrants and Muslims from the Africa and the Mideast contributes to the day when soon America will be a “minority-majority nation.” Many who voted for Trump and continue to support him fear this trend.

On immigration, as on everything else, it is difficult to know precisely what Trump believes. Sending Sessions out to announce the end of DACA isolated Trump from the furor over killing a popular program that benefits people with whom most Americans sympathize. To further confuse the matter, he tweeted that the 800,000 young immigrants protected by DACA have “nothing to worry about.”