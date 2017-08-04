Ending the Fear and Shame of Depression

Depression is pain with a smile, an inner hurt with an outward sign of happiness, where the burden of suffering makes the sufferer reluctant to burden others with his tale of woe.

But silence equals death: It kills the mind, so it can destroy the body; so it can weaken the spirit, until there is unconditional surrender; so it can attack the soul with perpetual war, until the victim begs for eternal peace; so it can corrupt the innocent with feelings of guilt, until there is nothing to feel – there is nothing to see – except the rays of a light too bright to picture and too boundless to photograph.

We have a duty to help this person.

We have a responsibility to help these people, because few will volunteer to share their pain.

They remain silent not because of the legal risk of self-incrimination, but because of the stigma many apply – the verdict few choose not to affirm – that treats the sick as unworthy of treatment and unsuitable for sympathy.

That attitude is the ultimate definition of madness, because the individuals we try to banish – and the stories we try to ban them from telling – are indispensable to a just society; they are invaluable to humane justice and humanity in general.

We should not expect people to seek help, when we do so much to hinder the need for help.

The obligation is ours to ask questions, so the day will not come when the only question we can ask is the one none of us can answer: Why?

If asking how someone is makes you a pest, then be a pest for mental health and physical wellness.

Be a pest for a goodness.

Be a pest for righteousness, because the right thing to do is to pester the pestilence of disease with love.

Be a pest for loyalty, because the test of an honorable friend is to be present when there is nothing to gain – when others gainsay the reality of another’s tragedy – so that person can know what a true friend is.

Be a pest for shaming those who shame mental illness, because the real shame is the evil that men do.