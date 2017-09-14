In a press conference yesterday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, publicly called on ESPN to fire Hill for her Tweets. Hill has acknowledged that “[My] comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs," rather than any representation of her network, but this admission won’t answer for a government that seems to have forgotten what the First Amendment is all about, or even why it is at the head of the Bill of Rights. When designating its enemies, the Trump administration knows no constraints, and the supreme law of the land appears to be no deterrent. Look at the manner in which Trump ridiculed CNN's Jim Acosta as "fake news", or discredits reporters at his many rallies. These are the behaviors one might expect to see in the old Soviet Union, or among the Axis Powers, where the state did, indeed, own all the media organs.

As self-respecting “enemies of the state”, it behooves journalists—whether they write for major media entities, or small-town dailies—to carefully consider the environment in which they must now operate. If leaders like Trump feel it’s OK to intimidate a critical press into silence, then an integral part of our democracy dies a little, each time such acts are carried out. If journalists like Hill must fear for their jobs, which can be snatched away by Presidential fiat, then no newsgatherer—indeed, no newsgathering organization—should feel safe, not for one minute. In Sanders’ words, lie the demise of the Fourth Estate. For most of our history, (the Watergate scandal during the Nixon era is a notable exception) the White House has respected the work of the media, however much the Chief Executive might disagree with such reportage. Every now and again, Presidents have expressed their disagreement with the way stories are written, or how questions are asked. But few, before Trump, have ever actively tried to engage in outright action directed against individual journalists, or their agencies.

In the Trump era, we stand in new, frightening territory. This isn’t Dan Quayle arguing single motherhood with a fictional TV character, it’s the President of the United States delegitimizing the work of reporters he doesn’t like. In fact, it’s the President asking his FBI director to throw reporters in jail. That’s “enemies of the state” writ large! Where would you find, today, that kind of behavior, anywhere else in the world? Certainly, it’s there among our actual adversaries, like North Korea, or Iran, where writings critical of the state get you a dark, dank cell in a gulag of their choice. Can it really be that such totalitarian aspects of the world’s most cruel dictatorships are beginning to appear in the great bulwark of freedom, the United States?