Energy Boost Smoothie Bowl (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You Will Need:
- 1 frozen banana
- 3 bananas
- 1/3 cup blueberries
- 1/3 cup almond milk
- chocolate chips
- peanuts
- chia seeds
- flax seeds
- sunflower seeds
- strawberries
Directions:
1. Place all bananas, blueberries, and almond milk to food processor or blender.
2. Once desired consistency is achieved, pour into bowl.
3. Add toppings and enjoy!
