Here's What The Ingredients In Energy Drinks Actually Do To Your Body

The energy drink industry pulls in roughly 9 billion dollars annually, so it’s obvious that many of us turn to these sugary drinks when we need a jolt of energy. But what exactly is in those shiny cans that gives us wings?

We’re here to explain.

There are a few common ingredients found in the most popular energy drinks, and we’re going to break down for you what they are and how ― or if ― they work to boost your energy.

Caffeine

We all know what caffeine is. It’s the reason we’re so obsessed with coffee, and it’s the sole reason many of us get out of bed. It also happens to be the main source of energy in many energy drinks.

Which major brands use caffeine: Pretty much all of them ― specifically Red Bull, Monster Energy, Rockstar Energy Drink and NOS Energy Drink.

Taurine

Taurine is an organic amino acid found in animal tissue that scientists discovered in ox bile in the 1820s. Our bodies can make taurine, and you can get it from eating things like meat and fish. (It’s also found naturally in human breast milk.) While taurine is thought to be vital in some body development, there is no actual evidence that taurine provides energy at all.

Which major brands use taurine: Pretty much all of them ― notably Red Bull, Monster Energy, Rockstar Energy Drink and NOS Energy Drink.

Bruno Kelly / Reuters A handful of guarana berries, which many people have noted look a lot like eyes.

Guarana

Guarana is a plant that grows in the Amazon and produces berries that contain caffeine, even more so per serving than coffee. It’s this high caffeine content that makes this tropical berry a natural addition in energy drinks. So when you see guarana listed on energy drinks, you can read that as “even more caffeine.”

Which major brands use gaurana: Monster Energy and Rockstar Energy Drink.

Glucuronolactone

Which major brands use glucuronolactone: Red Bull and Monster Energy.

B vitamins

B vitamins show up in many different forms in energy drinks, such as niacin, folic acid, riboflavin and cyanocobalamin. B vitamins are commonly called upon for energy boosting, but the problem is that unless you have a B vitamin deficiency, they don’t really do much.

Which major brands use B vitamins: Red Bull, Monster Energy and Rockstar Energy Drink.

L-carnitine

This naturally-occurring amino acid made by the liver and kidneys does affect energy levels, which is why so many energy drink companies call upon it. Unfortunately, the amount of L-carnitine found in most energy drinks is not high enough to have any real effect. Also, it is unclear as of yet if any additional L-carnitine than what the body already produces makes a difference in energy.

Which major brands use L-carnitine: Monster Energy, Rockstar Energy Drink and NOS Energy Drink.