Enjoy a Super Summer with Sailor Moon!

It’s convention season, which means lovers of comics, cartoons, and all things awesome are being overloaded with announcements about all their favorite shows. There are also some pretty awesome releases - and one of the most anticipated is the second part of the Sailor Moon S anime through VIZ Media.

The episodes pick up with Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune’s search for the three talismans to summon the Holy Grail. Unfortunately, their search has made them the targets of the Witches 5, the beautiful but deadly agents of the Death Busters. Sailor Moon and the scouts are on a race against time to save their friends’ lives, and to prevent the power of the Holy Grail from falling into the hands of darkness and protect the world from the Apocalypse.

What’s great about the re-dub is that for a lot of fans, it’s our first time seeing the episodes in English with their original intentions intact. Though, as I’ve said before, I LOVE the original DIC dubs, they’re amazing in their horribleness, but these re-dubs are just fantastic. VIZ Media went through great lengths to not only ensure that the writing was impeccable, but it’s also been remastered in stunning 1080p HD.

But it’s not just the episodes themselves that VIZ Media has taken their time with. It’s the entire package. From the beautiful foil art box that houses the discs to the adorable menu art, everything about this set is a fan’s fantasy and that’s some that that cannot be said about the original DIC releases (which were bright and colorful, but sloppy, and not well put together). Each box set also comes with a limited edition booklet that not only gives episode summaries, but also character designs, biographies, promotional art, and (depending on where you ordered the set from) additional goodies like scarfs, and sun-catchers, and art cards.

The Six disc set (3 blu-ray / 3 DVD) includes episodes 109 - 127 and concludes the third season of the beloved anime. In addition to the episodes, the set also includes cast interviews, commentary, an art gallery, adorable menu art and both opening and ending songs. The Sailor Moon S Part 2 Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD set will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN and can be ordered through sites like Amazon and Right Stuff Anime. For all things Sailor Moon visit VIZ Media directly by going here.