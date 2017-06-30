Enjoy the 4th, But Help Those Who Make It Possible

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

As we approach Independence Day, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about what July 4th means to me.

I wasn’t lucky enough to be born in the United States, but I have been a citizen for many years and think of this country as my true home.

I’ve been thinking a lot about what I like to do on the 4th, which mostly revolves around barbecuing, relaxing in the sun, and watching awesome fireworks displays.

But it also occurred to me that the only reason I am able to do these things is because I came to the United States. And we are only able to enjoy these things in the United States because of the men and women who risk their lives to keep us safe and preserve our Democratic Republic.

I’m talking not just about the military, but also about local and national law enforcement. I understand that the whole issue of policing in general has been controversial of late, but regardless of their shortcomings, we still need law enforcement to protect us from criminals and help keep our families safe. This goes for firefighters as well.

So with that in mind, this July 4th, I want to make a personal plea to you.

Enjoy your barbecues. Lay out in the sun and enjoy the nice weather. Be dazzled by some amazing fireworks.

But then take a few moments to think about the brave souls who lay their lives on the line for all of us. And remember that without them, none of this would be possible.

Furthermore, I ask you to do me one better. This 4th of July, find a charitable group – any group you deem worthy – that helps needy Vets, or the widows of police officers and firefighters, or any other type of cause in that genre that is near and dear to your heart, and donate.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand not everybody has major money to give and I’m not asking for that. If you can’t afford to donate $1,000, donate $100. If you can’t afford to donate $100, donate $10. And if you can’t afford $10, then donate $1.

Any amount of money you can give to show your love and appreciation would go a long way towards allowing the people that serve as the guardians of our safety to see that we know how important they are and we haven’t forgotten.

Now go eat some hamburgers and hot dogs and enjoy the colorful explosions!