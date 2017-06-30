Enjoy the Travel Lifestyle of the Rich and Famous Without Being Rich and Famous

In the days of kings and knights and maidens, the rich and famous stayed in cold, drafty damp castles with nothing to keep warm by than a fire. The commoners stayed in cold, drafty damp huts. The only difference? The rich paid more for their cold, drafty, damp quarters -- and the king would let you sleep with his wife if you were an ally.

Today the playing field is leveling and amenities -- other than the wife -- such as personalized door-to-door service are within range of nearly everyone.

With 2017 half over, it’s not too late to make travel plans. Everyone dreams of traveling in luxury, but no one wants to break the bank on vacation. Here are some travel tips used by ‘the rest of us’ to maximize luxury and minimize spending

Travel Concierge

Travel concierge services are growing. Companies such as The Life of Luxury will shape travel for years as travelers seek split second and real-time connections, all-encompassing information, custom service and expert opinions.

Life of Luxury specializes in the presentation of luxury travel concierge assistance. They understand the ins and outs of travel and provide clients with 24/7 VIP support. With a vast knowledge of hospitality, travel concierges typically have agreements with museums, transportation, and accommodations in destination cities.

Broadly speaking, concierges can handle anything from the time a traveler leaves the plane until they re-board at the end of their trip. As a rule, luxury travel concierges meet a traveler upon arrival and chauffeur them to their hotel. They also may book accommodations, restaurant reservations and provide an escort to events as well as translating and interpreting at meetings. Luxury travel concierges are flexible and cater the demands and requirements of the traveler.

For twenty-somethings who tend to have more time than discretionary funding, there are still ways to enjoy luxury travel at bargain-basement prices.

Stay With The Locals

Online hospitality networks match travelers with locals willing to let them stay in their home — for free. Often the traveler gets a room, sometimes a couch and occasionally an air matress.

An overlooked benefit is the chances of the host showing the traveler around town and filling them in on details not normally found in a guidebook. One of the biggest sites is Couchsurfing which has the largest active pool of hosts

Hitchhike

A lot of individuals get nervous about hitch hiking. In many places, including Central America, Scandinavia, and Australia, it’s common and safe. Many hitchhike and get to meet interesting people

Free Walking Tours

Going on a free walking tour can help a traveler get their bearings as they learn about the city’s history. These tours can be found through Europe and South America and often in New York. They can be informative and usually begin in the mornings and last between two and three hours.

Find The Cheapest Room Rate

Search for the lowest cost for the cheapest room at the luxury hotel you have in mind. Going to aggregator sites does the job and proves that affordable rates at high-end hotels are not impossible.

Ask for Upgrades

Booking luxury hotels through an aggregator site is rewarding and not just in saving money. The special perks a traveler can get include upgrades, free dinners, free spa treatments and more. A quality travel concierges network with the planet’s exclusive hotel brands, and that opens the door to special VIP perks.

Spot the Cheapest Flights

There are multiple airfare search engines to plan air travel. Each checks the price of a requested flight and most offer flexibility on travel dates. Not all sites display all prices, so check a few different sites. If someone wants to travel — and they don’t care about the destination — Google is an option. Enter the travel dates and destination, hit explore, and Google returns a map showing the possible destinations fitting the desired price and dates.

Travel Bloggers

While many airlines and hotels have their loyalty program, it can be challenging to find even basic knowledge of how to collect miles and points. Expert bloggers can keep travelers posted about upcoming promotions and other tips for earning, and spending, precious miles or hospitality points.

Emerging Destinations

Don’t expect to go to Washington DC in the spring or Paris in the fall and get cheap rooms. The superlative scenery will set you back at least $1000 a night in season — and that’s not even a top hotel room. Think about places like Argentina, Cuba, and Iran where cheap travel is available without sacrificing luxury and an emerging market provides everything a discerning traveler asks for.