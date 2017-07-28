Enlisting ‘Rumble,’ Underdog Oezdemir Once Again Prepared for Upset at UFC 214

La Mirada, Calif. -- What a year it’s been for Volkan Oezdemir.

A little more than five months removed from his UFC debut, the Swiss national has risen from unknown replacement to the number-five light heavyweight in the world. Recording a pair of victories in his first two bouts inside the Octagon, Oezdemir has become one of the biggest surprises of 2017. But if you ask him, he’ll tell you it was always the plan.

“That’s amazing for me,” offered Oezdemir while promoting his UFC 214 fight against third-ranked Jimi Manuwa. “Everything’s happened so fast, but also that’s because I choose all the best opponents.”

The first Swiss fighter to compete in the UFC, Oezdemir spent years on the European circuit before crossing the Atlantic to train in South Florida. And while the move helped him greatly improve his skills, finding fights became difficult, as opponent after opponent cancelled bout after bout. The result meant Oezdemir competed only once between September 2014 and February 2017, fighting in the controversial MMA hotbed of Grozny, Russia.

Frustrated with a lack of opportunity, Oezdemir continued to grind out grueling training sessions with his old teammates at the Blackzilians camp (they have since re-branded themselves as Combat Club), until finally, the call from the big show came. Only he would have just two weeks to prepare for Ovince St. Preux, ranked sixth at the time.

Upsetting St. Preux via split decision in February, Oezdemir was then tasked with the highly touted Misha Cirkunov in May. A huge underdog heading into the fight, most experts gave Oezdemir little chance in the bout. He needed all of 28 seconds to earn the knockout

“OSP was number six at the time. Misha was the also one of the potential title challengers people were talking really highly about ... it’s really a dangerous matchup, but that’s also something that drives me -- a lot of challenge,” offered Oezdemir. “After Misha’s win, I was already planning my fight with Jimi on the same night after the victory, so that’s maybe why that all happened that fast.”

Calling out Manuwa following his bout with Cirkunov, Oezdemir received his wish when matchmaker Sean Shelby scheduled the bout at UFC 214. Opening up one of the biggest pay-per-view cards of the year, Oezdemir is again the underdog, but this time, he’s fighting on the largest stage in MMA, as viewership is expected to soar with the return of beleaguered star Jon Jones, who competes inside Octagon for the first time in more than a year.

Again, Oezdemir swears he always planned it this way.

“My goal is to be rising for the belt really fast,” commented Oezdemir. “’I’m really happy to be fighting on such a big card, on pay per view because there is just a great story behind it on my division, cause that’s the return of Jon Jones ... for Jimi and me, it’s all about who’s gonna be the next challenger.”

With a win, Oezdemir can put himself right in the thick of the title picture, although he’s open to a bout against Alexander Gustafsson, if necessary. And in preparation for what he expects to be a series of fights against the best light heavyweights in the world, Oezdemir is preparing with the division’s elite near Boca Raton.

Training under head coach Henri Hooft, and alongside former UFC champion Rashad Evans and Bellator MMA standout Linton Vassell, Oezdemir has refined his skills and honed the game plan. As if the conditioning and technical improvements weren’t enough, Oezdemir also enlisted the help of retired MMA star Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who is just one of two men to best Manuwa in professional mixed martial arts competition.

“I’ve been training a lot with Anthony Johnson, who’s one of the only man who’s defeated Jimi, so that’s a lot of help,” explained Oezdemir. “I sparred two times with him for this camp.”