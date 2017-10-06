Enough is Enough with the Gun Violence, America

It's official, October 1, 2017, is now the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. Indeed, it was on this sad night that Stephen Paddock took the lives of at least 58 innocent victims while injuring over 500 more.

But let's not pretend that the Las Vegas tragedy occurred in a vacuum. Instead, let's be honest with ourselves--what happened at the Mandalay Bay Resort is a tragic reminder that guns are a leading cause of preventable deaths in America.

Don't believe it? Check the numbers; gun violence has resulted in over 30,000 deaths for the last several years. So, it's high time we take a take a deeper look at this seemingly unending crisis. We may have failed to address this devastating problem in our communities before Mandalay Bay, but something tells me that those in denial may finally be ready to admit our nation has a serious problem as we can no longer afford to ignore this issue.

The Las Vegas Tragedy

Here's what we know so far, gunman - Stephen Paddock - went to the Mandalay Hotel intent on wreaking mass casualties on the concertgoers in attendance. While he inflicted 58 deaths, if not for the heroic response of the Las Vegas Police and several other emergency response teams the situation could have turned out even worse.

We know this because he stayed in the hotel for nearly a week before the concert began and planned every aspect of the shooting.

Perhaps just as frightening as the level of planning that went into the shooting are reports that Paddock displayed no signs of mental illness, instability, stress, etc. He was also wealthy, had a long-time girlfriend, and was described by neighbors as a typical retiree.

However, there is one detail that seems to foreshadow something tragic. Paddock's father was a bank robber who broke himself out of prison and made the F.B.I.’s most wanted list.

But there was one thing that investigators recently learned about Paddock - he had also looked into doing something similar in Boston and Chicago as evidenced by his ticket purchases.

Re-Opening the Gun Control Debate

Anyone worried that no legislative proposals or laws on the books could have prevented Paddock from doing what he did, should take heart. I say this for two reasons.

After the Sandy Hook shooting, there have been 242 new firearm laws. This number tells us that even those who may not agree with the idea of curbing gun ownership are compelled to act after a mass shooting.

So, the question we should ask ourselves is which laws would make the greatest impact? For one, we know that a ban on bump stock devices could have made it harder for Mr. Paddock to modify the gun so that it would work like an automatic weapon.

Another weak link in current US gun laws is that while background checks are required for guns that licensed arms dealers sell, private individuals can bypass the background checks by selling guns among each other. This loophole makes no sense and should be closed.

The simplest way to address it would be to ban gun sales by anyone who isn't licensed to operate as a firearms dealer. However, Congress could also close the loophole by requiring universal background checks on all gun purchases.