ENOUGH Mr President ENOUGH

ENOUGH

The office of the president of the United states gives its holder an unprecedented bully pulpit. That pulpit can be used for good or evil. Donald Trump has crossed the line -- perhaps more for what he has not said than for what he has said – and the office of the presidency is now seen as a voice and a symbol of evil.

MR TRUMP CHANGE YOUR STANCE

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS OF HATE

SPEAK UP FOR THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN VICTIMIZED

AND RECOGNIZE IT IS NOT ABOUT YOU IT IS ABOUT US

There is no place in our national political dialogue for those who see no problem using violence to achieve their means nor for those who believe that bullying, violence and fright are acceptable political devices. As of this week that unfortunately means the President.

You cannot say “both sides” are partially to blame when only one side was using violence.

You cannot say “both sides” when only one side deliberately chose symbols of hatred and evil.

You cannot say “both sides” when the world is looking to you to make a moral stand.

The president opted to “give room” to those who espouse evil. That sir is NOT what any of us elected you to do.

You are the leader of the free world but by your own obsessive focus on you and not on the American people you are forfeiting that leadership.

The only person who cares about what all this means to Trump is you sir.

The rest of us are focused on how to deal with the plague of hatred and vile your “both sidesism” has encouraged.

I have spent a year attempting to suggest that the change in tone and atmosphere created by an outsider would be refreshing. I tried my hardest to see some good in the activities or inactivities of the Trump administration.

The administration needs to strongly tell its leader: ENOUGH.

Mr. Trump you want to make America great again – it cannot happen until YOU start behaving great again.

You were elected to focus on the American people – not to filter that focus through a lens of what does it mean for one Donald J. Trump.

ENOUGH.

We need a president – a leader – we need morals and values.

We need change. Change, Mr. President, that MUST BEGIN WITH YOU.