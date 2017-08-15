Entertainment Factory Joins Forces With Evergreen Entertainment For “The Dark Side of Dalia”

Entertainment Factory Producers Rick Finkelstein and Steven Chase (How Sweet It Is, Death House, Bus Driver, Garlic & Gunpowder) just confirmed they’re joining forces with Evergreen Entertainment and have begun pre-production of another highly anticipated film “The Dark Side of Dalia”.

The Dalia story has been in and out of the news since 2009. From Dateline to 20/20 and from national news to local headlines, this story had over 20 days of coverage on Court T.V. Now, due to the collaboration of two hometown companies, the public will not only know the facts, they will truly see “The Dark Side of Dalia”.

When Evergreen Entertainment obtained the rights to “The Dark Side of Dalia”, securing Entertainment Factory to produce and spearhead this project was a “no-brainer” according to Executives of Evergreen Entertainment. He goes on to say “working with Rick and Steve has proven to be the final piece of the puzzle”.

Entertainment Factory has been the center of the entertainment world and all over the news with the highly anticipated release of the soon to be cult classic “Death House”, which heralds to be the largest star studded ensemble horror cast of all times. As well as “Garlic & Gunpowder”, which just had a star studded screening debut at the world famous Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The Valley News called the premiere “A Big Smash”. Entertainment Factory is also set to start principal photography of “Stan the Man”, which also stars Steven Chase (Garlic & Gunpowder) and will also be Chase's directorial debut.

Rick Finkelstein of Entertainment Factory goes on to say “We are very excited about not only working with Evergreen Entertainment but the fact that our roots (Steve & Rick) are from South Florida”. “The Dark Side of Dalia” will not only tell the real story, it will be entertaining and accurate. Filming will begin in the first quarter of 2018 and we can’t wait to start - Steven Chase.

South Florida is famous for their own brand of justice, made public during the cocaine cowboy days of the 80s. But with the world keeping a watchful eye on this case, it makes for a compelling story, and an exciting and riveting movie. “Seeing that this story is based on an actual case and “real life” people, is what originally peeked our interest, and when we started delving in, we had to be a part of this project,” stated Finkelstein.

More about “The Dark Side of Dalia”:

In an age where reality television reigns supreme, there is no telling what lengths some people will go to achieve fame. But what happens when the true reality becomes more chilling, more convoluted than any 51 minute reality show can portray? The story of Dalia and her solicitation to commit first-degree murder against her husband is one that answers just that question. Since August 2009, Dalia’s story has swept the nation with its regional and national headlines and extensive media coverage. Police interviews, set-ups, and testimonies have garnered millions of YouTube views and suggest that society just can’t get enough of this story. The story begins in August 2009 when an undercover cop posing as a hit man met Dalia in a CVS parking lot in Boynton Beach, Florida. Video footage shows Dalia insisting that she wants the job complete with “5,000%” surety. With this evidence, the police department orchestrated an elaborate murder crime scene set up at the Dippolito home. Dalia’s overly rehearsed wailing at the (fake) news of her husband’s death is yet another nail in the coffin. Over the next 8 years, the Dalia story unfolded across one trial, two appeals, two retrials, and two convictions, and let’s not forget, that she got pregnant and gave birth, while on house arrest.

What should have been a one-step trial and conviction was muddled by the presence of alarming defense accusations and failing juries. Was the police department looking for television fame with their set-up? Were the Dippolitos looking for similar fame? What happens when 15 minutes of fame becomes 9 years and that fame is at the expense of a woman’s freedom? While these questions have not been reasonable doubt enough to reap an innocent verdict, they are enough to keep Dalia’s story going longer than most reality TV shows. In a story where lovers are informants, police departments are fame hungry, and shady parking lot conversations serve as the cornerstone for the prosecution, there is no telling if the truth will ever be entirely uncovered. And the pursuit of that truth is proving to be a curiously insatiable reality.

