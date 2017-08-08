Entertale - The rise of African Digital media

Whatcha' gon do....in a Brooklyn accent. That was me when I heard Akon talked about how Africans are the ones to tell their own stories in their own terms. Shout-out to Diddy on his new song...but that is not why I am here. I was intrigue by something I saw last week and promise to say the truth and nothing but the digital truth. As our world evolves speedily around technology, one area that has been lagging behind is the African digital media. With no empowerment to really create or find a solution to a booming industry in other continents has been left to rot in the continent of the brave and motherland Africa. As a white boy who grew up in Nairobi, Kenya I have heard so many histories to tell stories from to make one think the otherwise but sad is the truth. As most companies runs like crab-in-a-bucket to be the Netflix of African, this company is setting a road map for others to follow by empowerment. Today, this boldness is threaded and is a reality for the African digital space. With the realization the company is based out in Houston, Texas I called them up to really find out about the application....they were willing to share and show me more. Today, with a free model, the company can evolve to be a global house in streaming media and pay per view on-demand video services. With no restriction, one can argue without doubt that the success of this company is inevitable. At this point, the visitor’s numbers in Entertale continue to rise. The company is showing stronger trends with less channels or huge movie library when compared to similar services that are now being offered by companies like Showmax and UrbanChannel by BET. This puts the company in an excellent position in terms of its foothold in the market and vision as a leader in the future of global African digital media. One thing this company might be able to do quickly is build trust. Looking ahead which could be a true determinant in whether Entertale will truly emerge as the leader in African entertainment news relative to its competition.