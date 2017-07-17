Enticing Others: Sylva Dean and Me Charms Bystanders in Italy

The romance of Venice received an extra boost this July when Brooklyn-based performance artist Sylva Dean and Me visited along with her coterie during the 57th Venice Biennale. Taking to the streets and waterways of the biennale, visitors were enchanted by the sight of the these blue and white-clad wanderers in their white masks, devoid of identity. Wandering along back alleys and traveling through Venice’s storied canals via gondola, Sylva Dean and Me paused to greet passersby, responding to the energy and body language of those gathered around them. The artist remained in the moment, reveling in the magic and madness of Venice during the summer biennale season. Throughout a ten hour durational performance, Sylva Dean and Me took to the City. In bright sunshine and hazy sunsets, the artist made a meditative exploration of the seductive City. Sylva Dean and Me, and her ever-present Guardians, mined the fields of sculpture, butoh, and installation art in an impromptu gift to the city’s visitors and residents.

image courtesy Sylva Dean and Me Sylva Dean and Me (and gondolier) near the Rialto Bridge on the Grand Canal in Venice

While the artist’s structured costume and blank doll mask may have seemed off-putting, the actual work of Sylva Dean and Me relies on bringing strangers together. Through a calm and graceful embrace of the “other”, Sylva Dean and Me walked the streets, encountering others on their own terms. This gentle approach exuded a powerful psychological and physical effect in welcoming strangers together. Venice was one backdrop to Sylva Dean and Me’s humanist performance: the artist also traveled to Bari, Italy before culminating with a final stop in Milan, Italy. Each of these locations provided different opportunities to interact with diverse publics, bringing Sylva Dean and Me’s universal approach to humanity and equality.

image courtesy of Sylva Dean and Me Sylva Dean and Me, Itinerant Festival 2017 (Queens, NY)

Sylva Dean and Me have performed since 2011, with performance sites ranging from art fairs galleries to school classrooms, museums and local initiatives in New York City and international venues across Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The artist emphasizes meaningful encounters between all audience members, drawing from non-judgmental behaviors and nonverbal communication to mine our collective, shared universal experience. By performing throughout Italy, known for its significant cultural heritage, Sylva Dean and Me returned these cultural and artistic gifts to everyone they encountered. The result? Adding a little more magic to the lives of everyone they met on their Italian tour.