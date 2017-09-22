Entrepreneur’s Fresh Eyes See Opportunity: Launching A New Venture In A New Locale

Entrepreneurs rarely rest before recognizing a new venture. Mimi Omiecinski, founder of the Princeton Tour Company was raised in the South and transplanted to New Jersey. She saw opportunity in her new hometown almost immediately. Unfazed by starting a completely different career, Omiecinski now runs a thriving company, having a five-star Trip Advisor ranking with a 98% approval rate.

Steve Mariotti: You came to Princeton having had a career in health care. When you moved to your new hometown, what gave you the courage or confidence strike out in a completely different direction?

Mimi Omiecinski: I had decided to take a break to raise our son while my husband continued his career. Eventually, we moved to New Jersey and I fell madly in love with everything– the history, walk-ablility, amenities, architecture and the colorful characters. Inspired by my enjoyment of the area, it hit me that I should start a tour company.

When you fall in love I guess you’re blinded to the details. My confidence came from the delight I had in learning Princeton’s history, interviewing locals, and just picking up the phone to call Nobel Prize winners, famous alumni, faculty and residents. They all seemed happy to oblige.

In my mind, bold and brave moves like that were essential to offering a truly one of a kind tour experience. I’m glad I didn’t focus on why my venture might not work because I avoided the trap of negative thinking. Who wouldn’t want to explore the area with me?

Mimi Omiecinski, founder of the Princeton Tour Company, at the Einstein exhibit.

SM: As an admitted “newbie” to a community, what was easier than you expected in creating your business?

MO: I was shocked at how accommodating all the businesses, elected officials, academic and cultural organizations, and residents were to help my business thrive. For example, the local bike shop let me store touring bikes at no charge and businesses gave up outdoor signage space so I could advertise. I think they wanted to help me succeed because tours would have a ripple effect in the local economy.

SM: What was surprisingly harder?

MO: In the first few months it was a little harder than I thought to sell a tour. I assumed the draw of a globally recognized University paired with famous residents like Albert Einstein and so many others, was a no brainer. It took a good six months to get traction and a little over a year to become an attraction.

PI Day in Princeton.

SM: Besides Princeton Tour Company, you have begun spin off ventures such as Black Squirrel Promotions and Princeton Pi Day. What would you do differently if you were to start another new venture?

MO: Any venture I tackle is centered around Princeton – whether it’s tours, marketing consultation, creating a children’s book or specialty promotional items. I’ve had several invitations to expand to other areas but I know my core market is what I consider two square miles of paradise.

SM: Have you perceived any specific hurdles unique to your being a woman entrepreneur?

MO: I don’t think I’ve had remarkable hurdles or advantages due to my gender. I was raised in Nashville and come from a family who, whether by opportunity or necessity, had to work hard. Their work ethic and nearly obsessive commitment to quality rubbed off on me.

My husband met me during the height of my corporate career and immediately saw my passion for achieving goals. My husband, mom, dad and son backed every crazy idea – every long shot – to help me succeed. The success of Princeton Tour Company is as much their accomplishment as mine.

SM: How would you advise a young person with an innovative idea on starting his or her own company?

MO: Starting a company is thrilling and you won’t believe the work could ever be too much because you love your idea. But believe me, it’s a lot more work than you think. And it’s a lot more work than your family will expect. Be sure you have the support of your family and friends. It takes a toll on those relationships so it’s important they are as passionate about your success.

You’ll be tempted to tackle everything at once. Before you do all that, find a lawyer and build your company as if you might take it public someday. You will never regret having a truly solid foundation built by quality ancillary professionals like a wonderful attorney, accountant, insurer, etc.