Entrepreneurs Must Consider Social Good When Creating Companies

Answer by Stacy Donohue, Investment Partner, Omidyar Network, on Quora:

Market forces can and should be a powerful tool in delivering positive social impacts, and entrepreneurs have the ability to build businesses that create positive returns and social good. When Pierre Omidyar started eBay, he created a platform that enabled strangers to trust each other online, which enabled buyers and sellers to transact for both parties’ benefit. This seemingly simple discovery led to economic empowerment for millions of individuals and small businesses globally.

This model of social entrepreneurship is creating a new wave of companies that are not only focused on delivering positive economic returns and building sustainable businesses, but are tackling some of the key social challenges facing society - from education, to access to finance, to stamping out corruption and improving government service delivery.