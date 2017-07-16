EP Review: “Adam Winn EP” - Adam Winn

Adam Winn, who hails from Fort St. John, British Columbia, just dropped a new EP called Adam Winn EP. And it’s extremely good! In his other life, Winn is a professional firefighter. Winn loves to tell stories by means of his songs, singing about the vagaries of life and human relationships, some good and some bad.

Stylistically, Winn probably fits best in the roots rock category because he incorporates influences from folk, country, blues and rock into his sound. That being said, I have to admit that his style of music is difficult to put in a box. In my opinion, his sound is more country than folk, with just enough rock and blues influence to mitigate the hardcore country character of his sound. In that sense, then, his style is uniquely his own.

The EP contains five tracks. First up is “Creston,” which starts off with a light acoustic guitar and a steady drum beat. Then Winn’s voice enters. His voice reminds me of Bob Dylan, not because he sounds like Dylan, but because of the manner in which he utilizes his voice. He’s simply singing a story, saying what he wants to say. It’s simple and very effective, as is the melody, which rides on the acoustic guitar.

“Burnout” begins with an acoustic guitar and a harmonica. It’s a poignant song. The melody is slow and depends on the guitar. The drums enter establishing a solid, steady beat. As the lyrics intensify, Winn demonstrates the range of his voice, which is much wider and more complex than you would suspect. He has the ability to deliver passion with an easy intimacy, without any trace of malice or acerbity or self-pity. The more I listened to him, the more I liked his voice.

Good stuff!

Photo Credit: Adam Winn/IMP

The intro to “Better Friend” is almost monotonously phlegmatic, and then the melody jumps in and the song really takes off. Driven by the acoustic guitar, the melody is upbeat, even though the lyrics are confessional. “You Are” is a simple love song, with a slow, flowing melody. Winn utilizes his voice to good effect, as he explains to the love of his life how he feels about her.

The last track is “Always You,” which has a rudimentary melody driven by the basic acoustic guitar. Even though the song, musically, is almost one-dimensional, it’s surprisingly evocative. It’s a declaration of love and commitment, and hope for the future.

My two favorites on the EP are “Creston” and “Burnout.” “Creston” because it’s a great example of storytelling and “Burnout” because it’s so expressive.

Adam Winn EP represents a delightful spark of musical storytelling that does something much of today’s music has forgotten – it exhibits tenderness. The melodies are strong and the lyrics compelling. And Winn’s voice conveys a sense of passionate energy that makes the songs emanate an emotive force beyond measure.

Find out more about Adam Winn here.