Zayed Hassan just released a new EP through TalkBox Recording, whose objective is “to pacify every sould with good music.” The EP is called The Clouds Are Here. Zayed hails from Dhaka, Bangladesh, where he composes experimental music. Twenty-year-old Jyoti is the featured musician on the EP. Zayed hurdled into stardom when he won the Stagelight competition.

The EP contains two tracks, two different versions of the same tune, “The Clouds Are Here.” The first version features Jyoti and is an extended version. The second version is the original.

Stylistically, Zayed’s music is probably most accurately described as ambient music, or what he calls “soundscapes.” Ambient music emphasizes tone, atmosphere and texture. Soundscapes differ slightly from ambient music because, although tone and texture are prominent, soundscapes underscore environmental sonic elements perceived by the human ear. In that sense then, soundscapes are more organic and natural than ambient music.

Photo Credit: Zayed Hassan

The extended version of “The Clouds Are Here” begins with chirping birds, followed by the entrance of a light acoustic guitar, synths and harmonic elements, such as keyboards, stringed instruments and a warbling vocalization that rides majestically over the music. There’s an exotic essence to the music, which is derived from the arrangement and the instrumental harmonics. Unlike most ambient or soundscape music, Zayed’s delightful composition carries a melody that intertwines, floating on various sonic layers.

The music places you in a tropical location of indescribably beauty, where you gaze upon vistas of exceptional beauty, while simultaneously freeing your mind from worries, fears and anxieties. In short, the flow of the music removes and totally erases any artificial tensions, leaving the listener completely relaxed and peaceful.

Good stuff!

Photo Credit: Jyoti

The original version of “The Clouds Are Here” begins with an acoustic guitar, followed by orchestral influences and a sparkling flute, along with thunderclaps and the sound of rain. The subdued melody rides on the acoustic guitar, but relies on the flute and keyboards for harmony. Essentially, the original version is more akin to traditional ambient music than a soundscape, simply because it is devoid of chirping birds and the vocalizations. It’s less sonically busy, which reduces the exotic feel just a bit.

Good stuff!

My personal preference is the original version because it is less busy, simpler. The reduced instrumental layering provides a tantalizing and superb transcendent quality to the music. That being said, both versions are enchanting and generate spiritual tranquility.

Zayed Hassan’ status and talents are not at all in doubt. He has created a wonderful sonic milieu on The Clouds Are Here. The music is divinely soothing, and the addition of a subdued melody provides a structure to both versions. If you’re feeling like a motivated mechanism and are seeking relief, The Clouds Are Here is just what the doctor ordered.