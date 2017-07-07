Trump's EPA Warns Us To Wear Sunscreen While It Does Nothing About Global Warming

“It’s summertime!” the agency wrote in a Friday post to Twitter. “That means the days can get hot. Wear sunscreen and plan for the heat.”

The post links to an EPA web page about preparing for and staying safe in extreme heat ― a page that has remained virtually unchanged since the Obama administration.

It isn’t new or surprising that an agency tasked with safeguarding human health would warn Americans at the beginning of summer about its dangers. The irony, of course, is that the warning comes from an administration working to dismantle a number of key Obama-era policies to combat climate change, and from an agency now led by a man who does not believe carbon dioxide is primarily to blame for global warming.

So far, there is little to suggest the Trump administration is concerned about reducing America’s carbon footprint, as it pushes for “energy dominance” with a clear favoritism for coal, oil and natural gas, and works to do away with Obama-era regulations aimed at cutting emissions. If it continues down its current path, Trump and his team could make future summer heat waves even worse.

The apparent tone-deafness of the EPA’s post was not lost on Twitter users.

“We should wear hats & sunglasses, but it’s also EPA’s job to protect us from ozone depletion & climate change,” David Doniger, director of NRDC’s Climate and Clean Air Program, wrote.

The “altEPA” Twitter account, which has over 400,000 followers and identifies as the “Unofficial ‘Resistance’ team” of the EPA, also took a swing at the agency.

Extreme heat can lead to a number of dangerous and even fatal health conditions, including heatstroke and cardiovascular and respiratory disorders. Children, the elderly and low-income populations are most at risk. U.S. cities including St. Louis, Philadelphia and Chicago have seen “large increases in death rates during heat waves,” according to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It wasn’t long ago that the EPA acknowledged the link between human activity and heat-related deaths.