Epic Con Job about Police Reform in Chicago

Last week Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan made national headlines for a lawsuit she filed against the City of Chicago and its deeply troubled police department. Madigan won plaudits for taking corrective action against the “pattern and practice” of constitutional violations that have been leveled at the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

This move by Madigan, which was supported by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Chief Eddie Johnson, represents a remarkable political feat. In one fell swoop, these officials have managed to pose as reformers while shifting blame over to the federal government, particularly the Trump/Sessions Justice Department.

This is an epic con job.

First, consider the seriousness of the claims contained in the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Madigan. Here is an excerpt:

Count II: Violation of the Illinois Constitution (Search and Seizure)

210: The City and its agents use force against persons in Chicago without lawful justification.

211: The actions of the City and its agents are intentional and willful and exhibit a conscious disregard of or deliberate indifference to the rights of persons in Chicago.

212: The actions of the City and its agents, including CPD officers, are undertaken pursuant to a policy, custom, or practice that deprives persons of their rights under Article I, Section 6 of the Illinois Constitution.

Damning stuff. What’s peculiar is that these charges are not being denied by Mayor Emanuel and Police Chief Johnson. On the contrary, they stood united with Madigan at last week’s news conference. Let me repeat that: Chicago’s top officials are not fighting the lawsuit! They support the lawsuit!

Given the deplorable findings about CPD practices, one wonders how bad the police department would have to get for a Chicago Mayor to admit failure, accept responsibility, and resign his position. But Chicago’s political elite are skilled at deflection. According to Madigan and Emanuel, we should focus on the Trump administration, which is “disinterested in reform.” What? It takes real chutzpah to pin Chicago’s police problems on Trump.

True, CPD’s problems did not begin with Emanuel, but he’s the one that evaded the problems until the outrage over the Laquan MacDonald forced him to do something. Emanuel is not the only culprit. The entire City Council should resign for allowing the CPD’s problems to fester.

Attorney General Madigan herself is too late to be taken seriously. She has held the Attorney General post for many years. She has done a lousy job of defending the Illinois Constitution.

As noted above, lawsuits typically involve certain claims and counterclaims. At trial, attorneys for the opposing parties introduce evidence in support of their respective claims and judges and juries decide the outcome of the matter. This case is odd because the parties do not really oppose one another. The lawsuit is mostly political theater so Madigan and Emanuel can boost their political standing as “leaders” and “problem-solvers.”

But take a closer look at what is happening here. Madigan and Emanuel are all talk. They want a federal court to clean up the mess. They want a judge to “Order the City and its agents to adopt and implement policies and procedures that identify, correct, and prevent the unlawful conduct described herein that deprives persons of rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the State of Illinois.”

This is bizarre. Mayor Emanuel and Chief Johnson are paid to administer a quality police department. They should stop deflecting responsibility to the Attorney General Jeff Sessions (who is now a convenient Republican target). Serious reform would entail politically painful choices. That’s why cowardly Illinois politicians want a judge to change existing policies and practices—to provide political cover for them.