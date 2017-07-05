Episode 7 – Violette de Ayala, Founder of FemCity, Speaker, Entrepreneur on today’s Ah-Ha Moments for Success with Anita Heidema

You Can’t Grow Your Business Being a Loner.

Importance of Community & Life Lessons as Entrepreneurs

By Anita Heidema / June 18, 2017Strategist for Professionals & Entrepreneurswww.anitaheidema.com

I had the pleasure to interview Violette de Ayala founder of FemCity in my Ah-Ha Moments to Success podcast.

She is quite the pragmatic storyteller that weaves her own successes, and life lessons into a destiny you can relate to. We talked a lot about community. How important community is for everyone but also as an entrepreneur. Love her 3 success tips and success habits she shares at the end.

As you might know already, life lessons are so important to me as well and why I wrote my book Amazon Best Seller Vitality Knocks http://anitaheidema.com/vitality-knocks/ that helps you uncover hidden life lesson of your own when you read it.

I could truly relate to Violette with this as our biggest teacher is Life’s University. We just need to listen and adjust properly.

You create the tools in your toolbox that helps you with life’s journey and the constant obstacles that are part of that. If you can learn from your lessons and create an auto success mindset http://anitaheidema.com/mybc/ you are so much further ahead, focused and relaxed in your life. It is like an inner zen for business owners. Nothing can knock you down.

Violette talks about how community and her Global organization FemCity has grown. “People are looking for a high-end organization of professionals”. As entrepreneurs and professional you work better in positive and supportive groups. Building that support group is so important to be able to keep yourself motivated and also grow your business in areas that you need leverage with. Team building is so important under a proper support structure.

I am a member of FemCity and enjoy the community in Toronto and Los Angeles so far. Looking forward to meeting the rest of the gang in the other 80 locations globally.

As with the community group of entrepreneurs and professionals, I have in my Business Academy I encourage them to try the community membership free to see if it is a fit.

Take a step as an entrepreneur and get out. Learn from your life lessons and others. Build that community of support that is positive and encouraging. Try FemCity or search other communities that speak your language and resonate with you.

Start today and take that step to a Richer Life that supports you and your business.

Listen to Violette’s podcast interview http://anitaheidema.com/violette-de-ayala/, learn more and see what her success tips she shares at the end of the podcast

To your success, happiness and Ah-Ha Moments for Success

About the Author: Anita Heidema

As a Mindset and Business Strategist to Professionals, I’ve worked with thousands of entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, authors, coaches, MLM, business professionals get clear on their message and focus on a strategized execution for success. It starts with my free Rich Life & Business bundle to my VIP days and Ah Academy Mastermind for those serious no-nonsense professionals that want results fast. With 25 years Corporate experience and 8 years Entrepreneur experience and years of certifications I have help dramatically change people's thought patterns and strategies so they can live a rich rip roaring life.

