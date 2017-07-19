Episode 8 – Dario Tomaselli, Master Chef, Entrepreneur on today’s Ah-Ha Moments for Success with Anita Heidema

Is Living a Rich Life as an Entrepreneur Possible?

By Anita Heidema / June 18, 2017 - Strategist for Professionals & Entrepreneurs - www.anitaheidema.com

There is much controversy out there that you can’t live a balanced life. There is no possible thing as rich life on your terms they say. I am here to say it is and it is all up to your priorities and choices you make.

Naysayers have excuses that they use. An excuse to find fault and failure in their life and settle with being a victim. To live a rich life on your terms you need to step out of that comfort zone and step up.

Listen to Podcast here: http://anitaheidema.com/dario-tomaselli/

Today’s Ah Ha Moments for Success is with Dario Tomaselli, who is my partner in crime and incredible Master Chef to the most influential people around the world. When he was young he decided to take the path that wasn’t chosen for him by his family and trust his heart to become a chef. Marking a path for himself that stepped out of his comfort zone. He traveled and living around the world creating “a life finally and not necessarily the life”. Each person has their path and follows their heart…

In today’s episode, he talks about his Ah Ha Moments that changed his life around and made him the most talented honorable man I know.

So incorporate the program into your life with the simple steps for clarity, focus, and balance so that you can have a rich life as an entrepreneur.

About the Author: Anita Heidema

As a Mindset and Business Strategist to Professionals, I’ve worked with thousands of entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, authors, coaches, MLM, business professionals get clear on their message and focus on a strategized execution for success. It starts with my free Rich Life & Business bundle to my VIP days and Ah Academy Mastermind for those serious no-nonsense professionals that want results fast. With 25 years Corporate experience and 8 years Entrepreneur experience and years of certifications I have help dramatically change people's thought patterns and strategies so they can live a rich rip roaring life.

