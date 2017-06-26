Epitome of Evil or Reflection of Ourselves? National Parks Speak!

I started four blogs over the past weeks and didn’t finish even one. Events in our country are moving so fast that before I can process each shocking development through the prism of history in our national parks, an event even more jarring occurs. I feel like Alice in Wonderland, as if I’ve fallen through the looking glass into the land of the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire cat. But unlike Alice I cannot wake up.

My spouse and one of our granddaughters told me recently that I’m obsessed with the Trump administration, so I’ve tried to detach and contemplate how it is that some segments in our country see things so differently from me. But the stark contrast between “the American Way” we have pursued until this year and the contretemps fueled by this administration and Republican leaders is a huge departure from anything I’ve experienced in 39 years living in my adopted country.

“One man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist,” is an old saying. So I accept that others can have a completely different interpretation for actions I see as negative and dangerous to our democracy.

But the buck stops at the entrance to our national parks and publicly owned lands: In his attempt to remove federal protections from some of our most scenic and culturally significant monuments by executive order, the Trump administration is making a 180-degree turn from the example set by Presidents in recent memory. Elements that have been trying to undercut our public lands for decades now see their opportunity and will pursue it to the hilt.

It’s a perfect storm that this is being done while our population is exploding, requiring more – not less – land to be conserved for recreation; to clean our air; protect the headwaters of our rivers and drinking water, and buffer us from the effects of climate change. Simultaneously, the Antarctic is experiencing the highly unusual event of rainfall; ice shelves are splitting off in the Arctic, and the coral reefs around the world are being scalded and killed by a rapidly warming ocean. Last week it was so hot in Phoenix, AZ that planes were grounded on the tarmac. The effects on the economy, travel, lifestyles and the health of the planet are incalculably affected.

Over the weekend a friend posted a picture of Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, MT, the deep blue water framed by rugged, snow capped mountains. For a moment I took myself back there, smelled the air, drank in the view. I felt so peaceful and calm though it has been at least four years since I was last there.

At Lake McDonald we went out at daybreak to look for bears. We didn’t see any but the possibility of seeing a grizzly on a distant hillside was a big thrill. So it was painful to learn about the administration’s decision to remove grizzly bears from the list of protected animals, essentially allowing open season on them.

With more than 640 million acres of land in protected status and a population around 326 million, conceivably each one of us “owns” just under two acres of the most significant land on Earth. The panoply includes scenic landscapes, wild places and historic sites that many in the public know nothing about.

For years we’ve been urging that the public lands should be promoted in urban communities so that citizens who have historically missed out on the benefits they provide get to know, love and ultimately defend them. The degree of ignorance and un-involvement today is a great threat to their survival. Those seeking to exploit them including the likes of Rob Bishop and the Koch Brothers are very focused, organized and well-funded. By the time the rest of us realize we’ve been robbed, it could be all over.

Our ancestors had less education, less technology and less information than we have today. Yet they had the wisdom to put places such as Lake McDonald off limits to development so that we can marvel at them. Will the citizens of today be the “sheeple” that allow that to be taken away right under our noses? Will our action or inaction bring on the apocalyptic future of a deadened environment in which we scavenge for survival and prey upon each other for scarce resources?

I urge every American to take the idea of their two acres personally and demand that their protection be upheld. I’ve been waiting eagerly for the coordinated, strategic response led by the national Non-governmental environmental organizations, mobilizing citizens to speak with one clear voice to the administration. The National Parks Conservation Association, the Wilderness Society, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club among others have each taken a position and are encouraging their members and supporters to respond in individual ways.

But from my perspective, this is an existential crisis that calls for a nationwide response we have not seen before. These organizations get substantial foundation dollars and other support and exercise incredible influence. How do they break down territorial and fundraising silos to bridge the gap and speak with one voice? .