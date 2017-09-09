Equifax Clarifies Policy After Outcry Over Consumers' Legal Rights Following Hack

Equifax issued a statement Friday saying that victims of their massive security breach won’t have to waive their right to file a class action lawsuit against the company after people noticed language buried in the company’s terms of service barring customers from doing so.

“We have made it clear that the arbitration clause and class action waiver included in the Equifax and TrustedID Premier terms of use does not apply to this cybersecurity incident,” the company said in an update to their website.

Equifax announced Thursday that the company discovered in July that it was the victim of a massive hack that exposed the personal information, including Social Security numbers and credit card numbers, of an estimated 143 million Americans.

The company offered those affected by the hack a free one-year subscription to its credit-monitoring service TrustedID Premier. Those who opt to use Equifax’s free service will be charged after a year if they do not actively cancel their subscription.

Shortly after the announcement, people on social media pointed out the arbitration clause buried in the product’s terms of use which bars customers from participating in any class-action lawsuits against the company.

DO NOT SIGN UP FOR EQUIFAX'S CREDIT MONITORING "SOLUTION" TO ITS BREACH. YOU WAIVE THE RIGHT TO ENJOIN A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT. — 🏴 Lauri Love 🏴 (@laurilove) September 8, 2017

You know you can’t be part of the Equifax class action lawsuit if you use their credit monitoring service, because you read the ToS, right? — Johnny 😺 Xmas (@J0hnnyXm4s) September 8, 2017

Don't sign up for the credit monitoring from Equifax. If you do you are agreeing to NOT join a class action lawsuit! Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/H4KJJw4h8Z — Kevin Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) September 9, 2017

Equifax clarified its terms of use after New York Attorney General Schneiderman on Friday called the language in the company’s terms of use “unacceptable” and “unenforceable.”

Later Friday, Schneiderman said he was launching a formal investigation into Equifax’s security breach and encouraged all of Equifax’s customers to reach out to the company to see if they were affected.

I am launching a formal investigation into the #Equifax breach. Today, I sent a letter to @Equifax seeking additional information. pic.twitter.com/qlZIs8OKnO — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) September 8, 2017