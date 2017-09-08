Equifax Data Breach-What You Can do to Protect Yourself (it's free)

By now you've heard about the Equifax credit reporting data breach. It's likely all of your personal info (address, social security number, drivers license number, credit card info) is out there for sale on the web. Today I learned that mine is.

I focus mostly on the body language of lies, fraud and identity theft. So I'm e-mailing you now because this is important. You've got a chance to stop the hackers opportunity to impersonate you, spend your money or apply for loans and credit cards in your name. But you've gotta act to protect yourself before it's too late. It will take just about 15 minutes now to save you all of your assets later.

So do yourself a favor and read this article by my friend John Sileo, cyber security expert. Then just do what he says. All the links you need to make it easy are provided.

It only takes a few minutes to stop 90% of fraud that at this point is almost guaranteed to happen to you. And just a few more minutes than that will stop most of the rest.