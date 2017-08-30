Erdogan Is A Thug And Hopefully His Goon Squad Is Made To Pay Dearly

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

In case you missed it, 19 indicted were including 15 Turkish security officials, for attacking protesters during a May 2017 U.S. visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I have one word for this news: Good.

No need for me to write some long treatise about how horrible Turkey’s leader is, so I’ll make this short and sweet……

The fact that Turkey – with this goon as its leader – has any presence at all in the European Union tells you all you need to know about that organization and why Britain chose to leave it.