Erdogan Is A Thug And Hopefully His Goon Squad Is Made To Pay Dearly

In case you missed it, 19 indicted were including 15 Turkish security officials, for attacking protesters during a May 2017 U.S. visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
I have one word for this news: Good.
No need for me to write some long treatise about how horrible Turkey’s leader is, so I’ll make this short and sweet……
Let’s drop the pretense here: Erdogan is a thug and he runs his government like a brutal dictatorship. He’s an anti-semite, anti-free speech fascist, election rigging, monster who brutally punishes dissent.
The fact that Turkey – with this goon as its leader – has any presence at all in the European Union tells you all you need to know about that organization and why Britain chose to leave it.
Like I said, no need to sugarcoat: Erdogan’s presence is another reminder of how good we have it here in the United States and how awful it is in some other places. If there is any justice, Erdogan’s gang of criminal conspirators will pay dearly for what they did to those protesters back in May. And if there is any karma in this world, Erdogan himself will be punished summarily in due time for his evil deeds.
