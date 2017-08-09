Fox News' Eric Bolling Suing Reporter Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing reporter Yashar Ali for defamation following a story published on HuffPost alleging the news personality sent lewd, unsolicited text messages to multiple colleagues.

Bolling, who was suspended from the network following the publication of the article, is seeking at least $50 million in damages.

Ali confirmed he received a summons Tuesday.

Just received a summons. Eric Bolling is suing me for defamation - $50 million in damages. I stand by my reporting + will protect my sources — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 9, 2017

It's important to note that Bolling's summons does not include HuffPost - he is coming after me personally. I'm a big boy...but very telling https://t.co/nvludsIV87 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 9, 2017

Not going to stop reporting on Eric Bolling or anyone else. I've had family members killed/jailed in Iran, a lawsuit isn't going to scare me https://t.co/nvludsIV87 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 9, 2017

Ali declined to comment further on the suit.

Fox News suspended Bolling less than 24 hours after the publication of Ali’s story.

“Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

The summons accuses Ali of “reckless publication of actionable false and misleading statements about the plaintiff’s conduct and character,” arguing that Bolling was “substantially harmed” by publication of the story.

HuffPost, which published the story alleging the host sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to female colleagues at Fox Business and Fox News, was not named in the initial court summons.

“Yashar Ali is a careful and meticulous reporter,” HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen said. “We stand by his reporting.”

Bolling and his attorneys, meanwhile, have vehemently denied the allegations.