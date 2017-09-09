Eric Bolling's 19-Year-Old Son Found Dead

The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was found dead Friday.

The cause of Eric Chase Bolling’s death remained unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

The younger Bolling died hours after Fox News announced it was parting ways “amicably” with his father. The Fox personality came under fire after HuffPost published a report in August revealing that he had sent inappropriate text messages to current and former female colleagues.

Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Eric + his son. You can just tell from this pic that he adored him. The one thing I heard from people consistently: he was a devoted dad. https://t.co/S8Dhgp6bH7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Fox News Channel confirmed the younger Bolling’s death in a statement Saturday.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” the statement said. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Eric Chase lived in Boulder, Colorado, and studied economics at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his Facebook.

He was the only child of Eric Bolling and wife Adrienne.

Several TV commentators, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity and CNN’s Don Lemon, tweeted their condolences for the Bolling family on Saturday.

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

So awful. My heart goes out to Eric and his family. Tragedy: Eric Bolling Son Dies | Mediaite https://t.co/8DvUNqqi9M — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 9, 2017