Eric Trump's New Haircut Reminds Twitter Of A Certain White Nationalist

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump who thinks people who oppose his dad are “not even people,” got a haircut over the weekend.
The 33-year-old debuted the new look during a Fox News appearance on Sunday and Twitter had some serious thoughts:
Many thought the haircut made him resemble white nationalist Richard Spencer:
There were also comments about fascists and Nazis:
For those saying, “It’s just a haircut, we shouldn’t make fun of it,” Twitter user Maris Kreizman has the perfect response:
Check out more of Eric Trump’s hairstyles over the years in the slideshow below:
Eric Trump Over The Years
