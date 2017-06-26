STYLE
Eric Trump's New Haircut Reminds Twitter Of A Certain White Nationalist

"It's OK to make fun of Nazi haircuts."

By Carly Ledbetter

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump who thinks people who oppose his dad are “not even people,” got a haircut over the weekend.

The 33-year-old debuted the new look during a Fox News appearance on Sunday and Twitter had some serious thoughts: 

Many thought the haircut made him resemble white nationalist Richard Spencer: 

 

There were also comments about fascists and Nazis: 

For those saying, “It’s just a haircut, we shouldn’t make fun of it,” Twitter user Maris Kreizman has the perfect response: 

Check out more of Eric Trump’s hairstyles over the years in the slideshow below: 

Eric Trump Over The Years

