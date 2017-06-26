Eric Trump's New Haircut Reminds Twitter Of A Certain White Nationalist

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump who thinks people who oppose his dad are “not even people,” got a haircut over the weekend.

The 33-year-old debuted the new look during a Fox News appearance on Sunday and Twitter had some serious thoughts:

Many thought the haircut made him resemble white nationalist Richard Spencer:

"Give me the Richard Spencer fam" — Calvin (@calvinstowell) June 25, 2017

Eric Trump's new haircut looks familiar pic.twitter.com/IeAissufcl — Toby Keef (@BahaMan69) June 25, 2017

Looks like the Richard Spencer alt right special — Chris (@bigtrix36) June 25, 2017

Was Richard Spencer his inspiration? — kristin (@kristinj77) June 26, 2017

There were also comments about fascists and Nazis:

Eric Trump has a fascist haircut.



This cannot possibly be unintentional. pic.twitter.com/9mqUbwENqQ — Ali Gharib (@Ali_Gharib) June 25, 2017

It's the 'Heil and Tight'. — CD 🗯 (@cdharrison) June 26, 2017

For those saying, “It’s just a haircut, we shouldn’t make fun of it,” Twitter user Maris Kreizman has the perfect response:

It's okay to make fun of Nazi haircuts. pic.twitter.com/cCWLvmGo3p — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) June 26, 2017

