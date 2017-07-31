Eric Trump: 'The People Of This Country Love My Father'

Eric Trump joined Sean Hannity on the Fox News host’s Monday night program and lamented Republicans who “do not fight” for his father, especially considering President Donald Trump’s immense popularity.

“I want somebody to start fighting for him,” Trump said of the president. “How much weight does he have to carry by himself? My father has the voice of this country. The people of this country love him. Why wouldn’t [Republicans] get in line?”

.@EricTrump: "My father has the voice of this country. The people of this country love him." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/2s30tRBJwg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2017

Last month, polls showed that President Trump’s approval ratings were at historic lows nearly six months into office.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll found that only 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance as president. A Bloomberg poll found that Trump had a 40 percent approval rating.

Compared with past presidents, Trump’s approval rating was the lowest six-month approval rating dating back 70 years. President Barack Obama had a 59 percent approval rating six months into his first term.

JUST IN: Americans give Pres. Trump lowest six-month approval rating of any president in polls dating back 70 years: https://t.co/5UO6CPO5Jv pic.twitter.com/oK70rhsr7g — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2017

The president himself has also made clear his dissatisfaction with members of his own party. Last month, the president tweeted that it was “very sad” that Republicans “do very little to protect their president.”

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017