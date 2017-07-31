Eric Trump: 'The People Of This Country Love My Father'

Eric Trump joined Sean Hannity on the Fox News host’s Monday night program and lamented Republicans who “do not fight” for his father, especially considering President Donald Trump’s immense popularity.
“I want somebody to start fighting for him,” Trump said of the president. “How much weight does he have to carry by himself? My father has the voice of this country. The people of this country love him. Why wouldn’t [Republicans] get in line?”
Last month, polls showed that President Trump’s approval ratings were at historic lows nearly six months into office.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll found that only 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance as president. A Bloomberg poll found that Trump had a 40 percent approval rating.
Compared with past presidents, Trump’s approval rating was the lowest six-month approval rating dating back 70 years. President Barack Obama had a 59 percent approval rating six months into his first term.
The president himself has also made clear his dissatisfaction with members of his own party. Last month, the president tweeted that it was “very sad” that Republicans “do very little to protect their president.”
The attack on members of his own party came after the president tweeted his outrage once again over the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, an inquiry he has repeatedly labeled as “a witch hunt.”
