Eric Trump Actually Complained About Mean People On Twitter

Eric Trump must not be too familiar with has father’s Twitter feed.
In an interview with Ireland’s Independent newspaper, the son of President Donald Trump blasted people who are mean on Twitter:
“No matter what side it is with, you are always going to get backlash. You are going to have a few people who have nothing better to do than to sit behind a computer and send a mean tweet. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the nature of the game.”
Trump was responding to a question about golfer Rory McIlroy, who came under fire on social media after playing a round of golf with the president.
Trump’s father, of course, is known for using Twitter as a platform to hurl insults. The New York Times has a list of 325 people, places and things Trump has insulted on Twitter since he declared his candidacy.
Eric Trump also complained that politics is “mean.”
“Politics is a mean game,” Trump told the Independent. “I always said real estate is the most cut-throat industry in the world ― but it is nothing compared to some of these politicians.”
His father on the campaign trail incited violence against protesters, criticized the family of a fallen soldier, and suggested that the father of then-rival Ted Cruz had a role in the assassination of JFK.
Eric Trump isn’t the only member of the first family to express a thin awareness of Donald Trump’s persona on social media.
Before the election, Melania Trump said that if she were first lady, she would fight against cyberbullying as her cause, despite tweets from her husband such as these:
