A big congratulations goes out to Erin Andrews!

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host and sportscaster, 39, married former NHL player Jarret Stoll in a romantic, intimate ceremony in Montana on Saturday (his 35th birthday!), her rep confirmed to People. The couple reportedly said their “I dos” at sunset, with Andrews wearing a gorgeous white, off-the-shoulder gown with her hair pulled back. Stoll looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

A small group of family and friends celebrated at a reception, designed by celebrity wedding planner Yifat Oren.

Andrews took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a photo of a Montana sunset, simply writing, “Stop.”

Andrews and Stoll got engaged last December after dating for three years. They’ve supported each other through many ups and downs, most recently Andrews’ cervical cancer diagnosis in September 2016, which she kept secret until this year.

“I’m somebody who never misses a doctor’s appointment,” she told HuffPost of the surprise diagnosis. “That’s why I think my situation was so scary and so unbelievable. I hadn’t missed an annual with my gynecologist. This came up over a year and it really took us by shock.”

Andrews said the entire situation made her relationship with Stoll stronger than ever, as she saw that he would stand by her side through the toughest of times.

“We hadn’t even been discussing marriage. We hadn’t discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you — because you have an oncologist saying to you, ‘We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them,’” she told Health magazine. “I’m like, ‘Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we’re spending our lives together.’ And he was amazing.”