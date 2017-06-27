Erin Bowman Enjoying the Good Times of Being an Independent Artist

Pop singer Erin Bowman has been hitting the charts with her music as an independent artist since her debut single ‘Problem’ released in 2011. Coming from New Jersey, Bowman struggled in the music business but it all worked out after getting her work out on TV and gaining a fan base. Her first single hit the Top 40 on radio, with her music drawing heavily on the 90s. Her latest single ‘Good Time Good Life’ has garnered praise with the song being heard and performed on TV. I sat down with the young artist to talk about her start, influences, and the benefits of being an independent artist.

1) Can you talk about how you got your start as an artist?

End of high school, when everyone was deciding on colleges, I was doing college applications and I got in a few, but one day it just hit me and I was like, “I think I want to put college on hold for now and pursue music,” so I told my parents and they were 100 percent cool with it, which was awesome. I just started going into New York City auditioning for anything I can find like girl groups and producers looking for singers, so any singing gig I could find. Eventually, I met with a producer who I just immediately clicked with so I was singing songs that he had written. I hadn’t been writing at that point, I was just a singer and I was not writing any music. He sent me an idea and was like, ‘Hey, these lyrics is not quite right, why don’t you see if you can write some of your own stuff and see what happens?’ So I did and from that day on, I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m just gonna help write my own music’, so I started writing with this producer and then I went from lyrics to melodies and both. I’ve written with him for a few years and we had a bunch of music and then I met my manager who worked at Atlantic Records for radio promos, so he had that whole radio thing going on and we just picked a single and it was called ‘Problem’ and we went for it and now I’ve been releasing singles ever since and just putting stuff out there. That eventually led to a deal with Kobalt Music Publishing, so now I’m with Kobalt on the publishing side but other than that, I am an independent artist just trying to get my music out there and get a hit.

2) And you did get a hit! What was it like hearing your single ‘Problem’ on the radio for the first time and seeing it climb to the charts?

That was pretty crazy. The first time I heard my song on SiriusXM it was really a surreal moment. As a little girl growing up wanting to be a singer, I obviously thought it was a possibility or I would not pursue this. When the real stuff starts to happen, it’s just a crazy feeling. You put so much hard work, time, and energy into this and to hear your song on the radio is such a great feeling knowing that people are getting to hear something that you worked on. It’s been an amazing few years, so I’m excited to see where else my career takes me.

3) I believe your other single ‘King Boy’ led you to more work and getting to work with more producers? What was the response like after that?

You know, ‘King Boy’ is still one of my favorites to this day. I am out there hustling, and I’m just writing as much as possible and I think that people can see that and you want to work with people who have the same kind of work ethic and passion for music that you do. I think that just me being so passionate about music allowed me to work with more producers and meet new people. People were excited about stuff that I was putting out and everything was making sense. There were some key people in my life that have felt really good about my project and have stayed with me over the years and it’s been great.

4) What was the struggle like for you as an independent artist as you tried to develop your sound?

I mean being an independent artist can definitely be hard. I think being an artist in general is hard. You could be on a major label and still struggle, so being independent I don’t have that label name behind me which makes it a little hard to get people on board sometimes. It’s a struggle for everybody, so I started writing all different kinds of music and then when the first big thing that happened with TV was McDonald’s, I was writing with a Warner Chapel writer. We were writing music for my project and then we were like, ‘We should try something that could work for TV.’ It was winter and they were looking for something about staying warm so we wrote ‘Keep Me Warm’ in a day and recorded it. Literally two days later, he was like, ‘Hey, McDonald’s might be interested in this’, and I was like, ‘What? Ok keep me posted.’ Then sure enough, within a few days McDonald’s wanted the song and then a month or two later it started airing. There’s so many different ways to get your music out there and placements and syncs has been a huge part of that, especially for my single right now ‘Good Time Good Life’. That’s been a massive part of why it’s successful.

5) Speaking of your latest single, you got to perform that at GMA. Was it your first time performing on live TV?

Yes, that was my national TV debut. It was everything that I hoped it would be. It was an amazing day and everyone at Good Morning America was so nice to me. It was awesome and I think I was just so excited that I was not even nervous, like the nerves didn’t even exist that day because I was just so excited to be there to sing that song and it was connected to the Oscars because of the Oscars promo it was in. That day could not have gone any better.

6) How did that song came to fruition?

So for ‘Good Time Good Life’, I was working with a couple of writers that I have been writing with. We have written several songs and that song, the producers started working on the track and I just said, ‘You’re all about a good time, you’re all about a good life’, and we’ve finished the song that day. I think we all kind of had that feeling like there was something really special about this song. I was in LA at the time and I went back home to New Jersey and he sent it to me a couple of weeks later. My manager and I said that this has to be the next single. The song just felt right, something about it felt right. You know it’s been working for me, so it’s been good.

7) Will this single be part of an EP?

Not an EP quite yet, so I’ve been writing a bunch of new music and working on new stuff. I’m just doing the singles for now because I think that if until something is really out there and everyone knows it, I think it’s hard to release an EP and get people excited about it. But an EP, it will definitely happen in the future.

8) Who were your biggest influences growing up?

A few of my biggest are Spice Girls and then I love TLC, Destiny’s Child, and Nelly Furtado. I love No Doubt and then I really loved when Gwen Stefani put out her solo record. You know, my music is in no shape or form similar to them, but I’m a 90s kid who loves 90s music. I mean I love those bands like Matchbox 20, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, and all that kind of stuff. That was music that I loved listening to and grew up listening to so even though I don’t have that sound, it’s still stuff that got me excited about music and made me want to pursue music myself.

10) Do you see this 90s influence on music making a big impact with listeners because it’s been happening a lot lately with music nowadays.

Well, I think music has a funny way of coming back around. We have 60s influences in some music that’s are out now and there are 70s so I think music just comes back around and I’ve definitely heard stuff that has this 90s vibe to it and I think that it will come back even more now in the next 5-10 years so I’m excited about that because I love 90s music.

11) Will you be continuing that in your music as well with your next project?

I’m definitely going to try with new music. I’m kind of still figuring out and navigating through music and figuring out exactly where I fit in my lane and music that I love. That’s why my singles have been different, like they don’t sound exactly alike but that’s just because I love all types of music. I’m going to try to put a little bit more 90s influences in there.

12) You got to perform at the Radio Disney Awards this year. Was that your first time going to an awards show and performing at one?

It was not only my first awards show, but it was my first awards show that I performed at. I went straight to the top with that one, and it was awesome. Radio Disney has been playing my single and they have been unbelievably supportive and I was hoping I’d be invited because I really wanted to go and they seem like so much fun. Radio Disney knows what they’re doing, everything they do is fun, and I hoped that I got invited. They had asked me what I was doing at the end of April and I had a feeling they were going to ask me to come. When they invited me to perform, I was so excited. Not only did I get to go, but I got to perform and I was part of the finale and it was one of the highlights of my career up to this point. Such good fun, the red carpet , the awards, seeing all those people, seeing different performers and artists doing their thing up there, it was an awesome thing to be a part of.

13) Was there anyone you got to meet at the awards that you really wanted to see?

I didn’t get to meet her, but Britney Spears was getting her Icon Award, the first ever Icon Award for Radio Disney. I was very excited to see her. She’s another influence of mine. I loved her music and I loved her as a performer, She’s just has that thing that makes you want to…she’s so good. I was really excited to be there to see her accept that award because she deserves it.

14) Are there any artists that you would like to collaborate with?

I think Eminem is my top pick for a collaboration. Him and Gwen Stefani would be amazing. I mean all three of us, that would be ideal, us three.

15) Looking forward into the future, what else will you be doing? Are you touring anytime soon?

Not a tour, but I’m working on some live performances. I think they’re a few things coming up that I can’t say right now but definitely direct people to my social media and make sure they check it out and stay tuned because there are some exciting stuff coming up.

16) One of the most interesting things I learned about you was that you did a song for one of the Pokemon seasons. What was that like?

That first producer that I worked with in New York, his studio was in the same building as the guys that did all the Pokemon music. I’ve been going in there all the type every week and several times a week to write with this producer and I guess the Pokemon writers had asked him who she is and what’s her project. He played for them a few of our songs and they really liked my voice and they had asked me to sing on the Pokemon theme song. Pokemon is no joke, they have a huge fan base and a loyal fan base. That ‘s one of the highlights of my career too. Waking up on Saturday morning and hearing yourself sing the theme song for such a huge thing like Pokemon was amazing. Then, they had asked me to do several songs that were in some of the DVD movies like the end credit song. I ended up doing two theme songs for them. That was such a huge part of my career and I still have people who are Pokemon fans that follow me and listen to my music that I’m putting up myself and our fans because of Pokemon. That is a pretty big deal to be a part of something that huge.

16) Are you going to continue being an independent artist or will you try your luck with being a part of a major label.

I’m just taking it a day at a time, so I’m working on new music and writing about a bunch of stuff I’m excited about. If a label is interested and it’s the right deal then absolutely. But if it’s not the right deal then I think being independent, there are a lot of good things about being independent. I can release stuff when I want and it’s all about timing and what makes the most of it. So definitely open to a label but if not then I’m going to keep doing this independently and hope that it keeps working for me.