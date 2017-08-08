Ernestine Johnson: Rising Star, Actress & Truth Teller

Ernestine Johnson took the world by force when she appeared on Arsenio Hall's Show reciting what I am sure will be known as the millennial 'Phenomenal Woman'. 'The Average Black Girl' destroys the definition of the stereotypical black woman and reinforces the truth of who we are; iconic, smart and magical.

Elle Clarke: You have been in some of my favorite childhood shows like 7th Heaven and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. How did you know that acting was something you wanted to do?

Ernestine J.: I knew when I was 10 years old. I'll never forget it. It was 1998 and I was watching a movie called Mama Flora's Family with Cecily Tyson. The way she made me feel, I just didn't know that you could feel such strong emotions from watching a movie. I told my mom that's what I wanted to do, I want to make people feel. She got me my first agent and the very next week I began out doing extra and featured work for those shows on the WB like 7th Heaven, Sabrina Teenage Witch, Parenthood and High Incident. Those were really popular shows in the 90's.

Elle Clarke: That's amazing! You also appeared in Think Like a Man Too on the big screen alongside Kevin Hart. How was that experience?

Ernestine J.: I was very grateful to get that part and just to be able to be in a scene with Kevin Hart. He's a super talented comedienne. The way he acts on television is exactly how he is in person. He knows how to raise the stakes in a scene so that was really awesome. We got to shoot that scene in Las Vegas so it was fun to be able to travel and to film.

Elle Clarke: I've heard The Average Black Girl and Black Love but I think by far my favorite has to be Formation; because it's intended to unify the sisterhood. I know that you said that you're not a Poet but a Truth Teller so tell us the truth behind your passion?

Ernestine J.: I say that I am not a poet because I'm not a person who studied literature, English or poetry. I can't tell you all of Maya Angelou's poems or all of Langston Hughes' lyrics but what I share is truth. My art just stems from the truth and it so happens that when I put the words together they sometimes rhythm. I guess the world would call that poetry or spoken word but to me, I'm a Truth Teller.

Ernestine Johnson ‘The Truth Teller’

Elle Clarke: I listened to Black Love and I want to know do you think it's a problem for black men to date or marry white women?

Ernestine J.: So here's the thing, I'm not opposed to interracial dating. I'm not opposed to black men loving whoever they love. I'm a lover of all love. But I am a fan of black men who love black women, there's no greater fit. That's just what I believe. ‘Black Love’ stemmed from black men who say, "Oh I won't date a black woman." To me, that's a problem. If your preference is white or Asian women then that's fine but if you look me in my eyes and say, "I just won't date a black woman because I don't like black women. Black women don't know how to act. They don't know how to talk and they don't know how to treat black men." Then to me, that's a misinformed man. That's an uneducated man. Black love to me is one of the strongest forces on earth. Black women are magic and so are black men and together we are magical.

Elle Clarke: Now that's amazing! What advice would you give to today's queen about how to be true to who they are and not to who society wants them to be?

Ernestine J.: I would tell them to look up the word integrity and see what that means. Some, of the greatest women in history, just had so much integrity and class. I tell my followers that you can go viral and be popular with integrity. I have millions of views and I've been on Worldstar Hip Hop three times in a row, fully clothed. I won't sacrifice my integrity for popularity and that has worked in my favor.

Elle Clarke: How do you want to be remembered?

Ernestine J.: Oh wow! When I think of myself, my work, my art, and just my message, in general, I just think of truth. I want people to know that as an artist and as a person I wasn't afraid, to tell the truth in a world where we're suppressed and oppressed. Everyone's not willing, to tell the truth like I am. If that means I lose some fans and followers or lose a gig or a job because I'm telling the truth then so be it. But the world will remember that I always told the truth; for the betterment of my people and the world.