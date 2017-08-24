ESPN: Threat Of Trolls, Not Political Correctness, Prompted Robert Lee Decision

ESPN provoked controversy and mockery this week for pulling Robert Lee, an Asian-American sportscaster, from a college football game in Charlottesville, Virginia. But the company insists it made the decision out of concern for its employee’s well-being — and not because of political correctness.

CNN’s Brian Stelter obtained a memo from ESPN President John Skipper saying there had never been “any concern ... by anyone at any level” that Lee’s name ― which he shares with the Confederate general whose statue was the focal point of this month’s white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville ― “would offend anyone.”

Instead, Skipper said production staff were worried that Lee’s assignment to cover a Sept. 2 University of Virginia football game “might create a distraction or even worse, expose him to social hectoring and trolling.”

Lee had personally expressed some “trepidation about the assignment,” Skipper added in the memo, posted on the sports broadcaster’s internal website.

New: internal memo from ESPN prez John Skipper about the Robert Lee decision pic.twitter.com/3yFk4hbDRb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 24, 2017

ESPN had shared a similar defense on Tuesday, when its controversial decision about Lee was first reported by Clay Travis, editor of the website Outkick the Coverage.

“We mutually agreed to switch,” an executive at the sports channel told HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali in a statement, referring to Lee. “No biggie until someone leaked it to embarrass us and got their way.”

Travis, a Fox News contributor who has condemned ESPN on several other occasions for what he has deemed liberal bias, said on his website that “multiple Outkick fans inside ESPN” had leaked the Lee news to him.

People on social media had mixed reactions to ESPN’s latest statement on the issue. Some accused the channel of throwing Lee “under the bus,” while others said they were unconvinced by the explanation.

ESPN just threw Bob Lee under the bus, saying it was he, who feared a reaction to his name. #ESPNisracist https://t.co/ebkwtBkndL — Allen 🐡 (@arlasko) August 24, 2017

Throwing @RobertLeePXP under the bus (and then hiding behind him) two times wasn't enough for @ESPN; they needed a third. So shitty. STOP https://t.co/xB3HhMSZ8J — ✌NotLeebuddie🤘 (@lizbuddie) August 24, 2017

Damage control & complete BS!

No ones buying this John Skipper

Liberalism destroys everything it touches @espn is no different#BoycottESPN https://t.co/M84U7kQku2 — SparkleMAGA🇺🇸 (@SparkleSoup45) August 24, 2017

@espn you are totally lost and don't even know it. The 1st and 2nd paragraph totally contradicts. This is full of lies and deception. Joke! — Bulldog14 (@jayandray14) August 24, 2017

Some called for ESPN to stick to sports, rather than delving into politics. Others said the attention and media coverage on the matter had gone out of control.

what a bonkers world we're living in. Just put live sport on TV, ESPN, & stop digging. https://t.co/Y51etWdXgS — Sam Dale (@Samuelsdale) August 24, 2017

ESPN has turned into a self-parody — RebelHarold (@jawjaboy) August 24, 2017

let's make a bigger deal of this https://t.co/KOwXwVDPlh — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) August 24, 2017

Congrats to everyone who spent the last 24 hours pretending this merited so much coverage. https://t.co/QerI1ajimI — Travis Waldron (@Travis_Waldron) August 24, 2017

A few, however, said ESPN’s explanation did make sense, though some noted that the channel could’ve been handled the situation better.

This makes so much sense, but ESPN is STUPID for not just saying this up front (if they're being honest here). Easily-avoidable fuckery. https://t.co/MzPa423j7y — Geoff LaTulippe (@DrGMLaTulippe) August 24, 2017

this is a reasonable explanation but if you have an existing anti-ESPN grudge I suppose you'll decide you don't want to believe it https://t.co/C73MFmZUas — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) August 24, 2017

I'll say this, though, employers should be applauded for anticipating trolling and trying to protect their employees. https://t.co/usN3hgyzxq — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) August 24, 2017

Lee himself has remained mum amid the controversy. The sportscaster has not responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.