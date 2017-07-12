ESPY’S 25TH Anniversary Exemplifies Commitment and Courage

July 12, 2017 marks the ESPY’S 25th consecutive show. In 1992 the ESPY’S became the platform for launching the Jimmy V Foundation. The foundation is named after former ESPN analyst and head basketball coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack Jim Valvano. To date the foundation has raised and awarded over $170 million in cancer research grants.

Valvano succumbed to cancer April 28, 1993 but not without a fight. As a coach, he willed an unheralded North Carolina State basketball team to the NCAA Championship in 1983. As a man, Valvano exhibited the same level of will in hopes of defeating cancer.

In 1992 Valvano said, “Never give up, don’t ever give up.” True to his words he “never” gave up as a coach and certainly not in life.

As an ESPN anchor Stuart Scott brought a hip-hop flavor to the network that was never seen before. ESPN exemplified patience and embraced Scott’s unique style and deliveries. (Watch the below video tribute)

In 2014 Scott received the Jimmy V Award for his courageous and committed battle against cancer. Sadly, on January 4, 2015 the disease claimed Scott’s life. Just like Valvano, he “never” gave up and his spirit lives on.

Former ESPN journalist and current ABC anchor of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts, won the Arthur Ashe Courage award in 2013. During her acceptance speech Roberts proclaimed, “When fear knocks let faith answer the door.” Roberts exemplifies the essence of what the Jimmy V Foundation is all about. It’s about finding a way to defeat cancer and that’s what she did.

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is named after a man who utilized his platform as a tennis champion in the 1960’s and early 1970’s to be an ambassador for societal change. AIDS, not cancer, claimed his life in 1993. While AIDS took Ashe’s life, he spoke of another battle that was much more severe. In 1992 Ashe told People Magazine, “You’re not going to believe this but being black is the greatest burden I’ve had to bear.”

During the 1968 Olympics Games in Mexico City American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos stood tall with raised black-gloved fists in protest of racism oppression while on the victory stand. It was a silent gesture heard around the world.

The same America Smith and Carlos represented as athletes turned their collective backs against them as black men for taking a defiant stand. Both Smith and Carlos were sent home by the International Olympic Committee where they faced consistent death threats from a hostile white-America. In 2008, 40-years after their Olympic protest, the ESPY’S honored Smith and Carlos with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for their stance against racial oppression.

Muhammad Ali was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 1997. The self-proclaimed GOAT, Ali lived his life out loud. He was a confident black man who was bold and certainly proud.

When I think of words like champion, commitment, courage and “never” giving up I see an image Ali. Ali was the face of American sport in his prime and beyond. He was an international icon who boldly took stands against racism, the United States government, and those he faced in the boxing ring.

Ali was truly the GOAT.

Whether its fighting cancer, winning championships or being an activist, the common-denominators among those mentioned in this piece are commitment and courage. It takes commitment and courage for Jim Valvano and Stuart Scott to fight cancer and have their lives taken.

That same courage and commitment exuded by Robin Roberts has kept her alive. Hopefully through the work of the Jimmy V Foundation a day will come where all who are afflicted by cancer can defeat it.

It took commitment and courage for Tommie Smith, John Carlos and Muhammad Ali, to denounce racial and social inequalities during the height of the Civil Rights Movement while suffering noted consequences for their activism.

The athletic pioneers of the past made it possible for a Colin Kaepernick to utilize the football field to take a knee in protest of a society where African-Americans are being murdered by law enforcement without repercussions.

The past pioneers made it possible for LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to utilize the ESPY’S stage last year to denounce racism and violence in the African-American community.

Activists of the past and ESPN’s willingness to showcase and honor acts of courage afforded a Michael Sam to openly reveal his sexuality and a Bruce Jenner to change his. Both Sam and Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) were awarded the Arthur Courage Award in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

ESPN, known as the world-wide leader, has certainly led the way when it comes to showcasing the courageous acts of others. In addition to aiding the fight against cancer, the network fosters racial and gender awareness by embracing diversity.

The latter also takes commitment and courage.