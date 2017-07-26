Essence Festival 2017 - New Orleans

I'm one of the featured authors at the 2017 Essence Festival! On June 30, 2017, I'll be speaking and signing copies of my first book, Words Never Spoken, in New Orleans. Join me at the Ernest Morial Convention Center at 1:00pm. Please SHARE this, and come out to support! Also contained on this podcast is my interview with The National Media Series, History of Black Gay America.
