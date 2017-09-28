Essence Orthodontics: Helping Families in Tyrone Georgia - Break Thumb-Sucking Habit

Essence Orthodontics, A Tyrone, Ga. Orthodontic Practice, Celebrates having great success treating Children's thumb-sucking Habits. Essence Orthodontics is a local Orthodontic practice offering Braces, Invislaign and Orthodontic Emergency Care for Children, Teen and Adults in Tyrone, Ga. and the surrounding areas of Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Newnan and Fairburn, Georgia.

Thumb-sucking / finger-sucking is a common occurrence among children. The habit of finger-sucking can be soothing to children and often help them fall asleep. Pacifiers are commonly used by babies and often have the same effect as finger-sucking. Pacifiers are often easier to wean as opposed to finger-sucking. The reason for this is that pacifiers can be taken away, and once parents stop administering the pacifier children are often easily weaned. The habit of finger-sucking can be quite difficult to overcome because the fingers and thumbs are readily available to use. Children usually stop sucking their fingers between the ages of 2-4 or right before the permanent teeth start to erupt. If the habit continues past these ages the teeth and oral structures can be adversely affected.

Essence Orthodontics - tyrone, ga

Issues usually caused by prolonged thumb-sucking may include flaring of the upper incisors, open bites, cross-bites, changes to the palate, and even spacing problems. Parents can help their children stop sucking their fingers and thumbs by praising their children for stopping the habit, helping them understand that the habit can adversely affect their teeth, or by providing another means of comfort to their children since thumb-sucking is often a comforting and soothing habit. If these and other remedies do not work parents may have to reach out for professional help.

Parents do not have to stress or feel like they are fighting a losing battle. Contact the professionals at Essence Orthodontics for fast, reliable, and dedicated service. Essence Orthodontics is a local Orthodontic practice offering Braces, Invislaign and Orthodontic Emergency Care for Children, Teen and Adults in Tyrone, Ga. and the surrounding areas of Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Newnan and Fairburn, Georgia

Essence Orthodontics is happy to offer free consultations for any parents who would like to discuss their children’s thumb-sucking or finger-sucking habits. “We have worked with many parents and children to address the issue of thumb-sucking. We realize that this habit can cause a lot of anxiety to parents because they do not want their kids to be adversely affected or even teased. Parents and children can rest assured that this issue will be addressed in a quick and effective manner.”