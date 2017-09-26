HUFFPOST FINDS
09/26/2017 09:08 am ET

13 Essential Bathroom Accessories

By Amanda Pena
irina88w via Getty Images

The bathroom, while one of the most overlooked rooms of the home, is the perfect space for easy, and usually inexpensive updates. And while it’s usually not the most glamorous area, it is heavily used by both the family and guests, so you should probably put some time in garnishing it with a few accessories.

While a bedroom can do with your eleven throw pillows, your bathroom just needs these simple basics to make it your own spa oasis. See below for a checklist of 13 things every bathroom needs, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • Vanity Set
    Anthropologie
    This multi-purpose set includes a toothbrush holder, soap dish, soap dispenser (to fill with your favorite soap) and a miscellaneous tray. All essentials for a chic yet simple bathroom. Get it here, $12-$22.
  • Toilet Paper Holder
    Wayfair
    This holder doubles as a magazine rack. Get it here, $42.
  • Cleaning Supplies
    Amazon
    Get this toilet brush and tile scrubber for under $25 for easy bathroom upkeep.
  • Trash Can
    Wayfair
    A simple touch that will make all the difference when it comes to cleanliness. Get it here, $8.
  • Shower Mat
    Amazon
    Get this powerful gripping one here for $12.
  • Storage
    Wayfair
    Not only does this save space because it's standing, but it has four cubbies to hold all your bathroom essentials.
  • Towel Set
    Wayfair
    An easy way to refresh the bathroom is new towels. Get this six-piece set here, $42.
  • Shower Curtain
    Wayfair
    Get this shower curtain here, $37. And don't forget a liner.
  • Hand Towel
    Anthropologie
    Add some flair to your bathroom with decorative hand towels. Get them here, $18.
  • Room Freshener
    Mrs Meyers
    To avoid any awkward guest situations, get this here, $5.
  • Floor Mat
    Amazon
    Switch up your typical fuzzy bath mat look with this waterproof bamboo mat for only $40.
  • Wall Mirror
    Wayfair
    Get this minimalist one here, $146.
  • Shower Caddy
    OXO
    Get rid of the clutter lining your shower with this rust-proof caddy, $50.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Huffington Post Health And Medicine Shoppable Interior Design Home And Garden
13 Essential Bathroom Accessories

CONVERSATIONS