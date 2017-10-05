Essential Oils and Travel for Women

I was privileged to visit a special pharmacy in Manhattan’ Upper East Side this week. The rather ordinary name, Metro Drugs, belies a store one can only call a Fantasy-Pharm. (My own word for what Metro Drugs has on its shelves). A long display of essential oils caught this travelers’ attention. Essential oil bottles are small enough to be carried on, will pay Xrays and TSA regulations.

You will need a bottle to dilute your oils, an oil like almond to add to them and a spray bottle if you want to fill your hotel room. The ‘carrier’ almond oil needs to be packed if over the legal limit. Double zip lock or in some way double protect your oils. Some travelers have special oil bottle containers and even a keychain version for a quickie on the road.

Many oils seemed to fill some of the most common women’s travel needs.

Here are some of the oils and how to use them when you travel from www.thewomenstravelgroup.com:

Citronella we know from anti mosquito candles, and as an essential oil it works even better sprayed on your bed and elsewhere to ward off some bugs.

Citrus oil of any citrus will give your hotel room a new ambiance as if someone just cooked you a wonderful dessert.

Lavender is calming and relaxing. Lavender will make you feel as if you are in a spa when it is only a hotel room. If you are a nervous solo traveler, bring lavender along.

Peppermint will both wake you up and refresh tired skin. A sniff opens nostrils and works similar to eucalyptus. You can find on line various combinations which will help congestion and peppermint of course helps with indigestion.

Frankincense is a moisturizer mixed with a carrier oil. It smells as if you are in the New Testament, and by the way makes a fabulous Christmas gift. It is good for sunburnt, windburn and dry skin. Our group bought Frankincense in Dubai- it is a hardened resin from specific trees. Myrrh is the same but used for oral preparations. Both are regularly sold in souks in The Middle East and on the Persian Gulf.

Tea tree oil is a healer. Tea tree is also called melaleuca; it grows in Australia and has been planted in the US to drain swampy areas. Tea tree has been used topically in Australia for over a century for a variety of ills: lice, athlete’s foot, skin infection. It is also used internally.

All essential oils should be used after discussing them with an expert or your doctor or both.

All liquids especially powerful ones like oils need to be packed carefully. Double zip lock bagging them will help. Airplane altitudes can puff up your zip lock bags as they do a bag of potato chips so beware these can open in flight. All strong smelling items should also be used sparingly when in crowds and on planes and trains, some people are allergic to them and others just don’t want to be in your spa zone.

For more information about our small group tours to unusual places, use one of the following links or call us. We will be offering an essential oil fun workshop at Metro Drugs in January 2018.

Travel tips from The Women’s Travel Group, www.thewomenstravelgroup.com