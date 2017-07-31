You’ve probably seen this accessory before, but wondered, “What is that and why does it look like a fancy fidget spinner attached to a phone?” While you can just play with this unique phone find when you’re bored, this beloved tech toy does so much more than you might think.

Pop-Sockets is an expanding phone stand that’s used for gripping, propping, cord management, and making your phone look just plain trendy.

Get a better grip when taking your next selfie, prop up your phone to catch up on the latest “Game Of Thrones” episode, or use it as a cord wrap.

However you use your Pop-Socket, you can’t deny that this all-in-one tech gadget is a steal for under $10. Ditch your disparate phone accessories and instead pop it and lock it (so you don’t drop it).

