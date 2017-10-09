Et Tu Harvey? Why Powerful Men Behave Badly

Be it Harvey Weinstein, Eliot Spitzer, Bill O’Neill, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tiger Woods, Woody Allen, Kobe Bryant, Mike Tyson, Newt Gingrich, John Edwards, JFK and possibly “Grab ‘em by the p---y” Donald Trump... (and that’s just in America) the list goes on and on.

So why do so many powerful people who seem to have it all, do such foolhardy things?

Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely and addicts. That’s because power is so exciting and intoxicating, not to mention it pumps up your testosterone which makes you more aggressive and causes you to take charge, control of and roll over anything or anyone in front of you. The combination of power, excitement, testosterone is intoxicating and is like a PAT sandwich that turns you into an adrenaline junkie.

If you speak to any adrenaline junkie, they will tell you that there is a downside to the addiction. After they are hooked they keep engaging in crazy, risky behavior not to get high, but to avoid the crash. Why? Because when they’re crashing off an adrenaline rush they become listless, irritable, sullen and unfocused.

All of this explains why many of these same people are addicted to cocaine and speed, because that is a direct albeit highly risky (of being caught) way to keep that high going.

If doing cocaine isn’t enough or if taking drugs that could show up in urine/blood test is pulled over by a cop is too dangerous, they will turn to other extreme behavior to get their hit of adrenaline including affairs, sexual abuse, molestation, prostitutes, gambling, compulsive pornography use and selling fake financial investments.

Couple that need for adrenaline with something that abruptly causes them to crash off it and have a rude awakening after the adoration of the masses. That is when a wife and the mother of their children isn’t impressed by their antics, bravado, posturing, and b.s. especially when she has to explain to their kids why the world thinks he’s so great and he’s so self-absorbed and acts like such a jerk, asshole or even a baby at home.

There is something else that occurs in many of these people that I refer to as “Pseudo ADD.” By that I mean that as they often don’t have primary biologic ADD, because they were able to stay focused to get them to the level of success they were now at. Psuedo ADD is secondary ADD in that they develop it not from biology but from their power tripping the world around them, getting away with it and hooked on it. For instance from 1970 to 1972, Bill O’Reilly taught English and history at Monsignor Pace High School in Miami, where his behavior was probably less outrageous from what it eventually turned into when he became a superstar.

Soon these people become secondarily addicted to and voraciously hungry for the PAT sandwich of power, adrenaline and testosterone because it supports them with a non-drug stimulant to deal with their Psuedo ADD and keep them focused. In other words, if they can stimulate their brain naturally with such extreme dangerous and exciting behavior, they can “self-medicate” their Pseudo ADD without taking drugs.

Even with that, they find it increasingly difficult to focus and concentrate on anything they don’t want to. And since they’re in a position of power and entitlement, they often feel above having to do that. Remember how Bill Clinton regarding the Monica Lewinsky situation said he did it because he could. The truth is that it’s not that they are above doing those things, it’s that they literally are unable to do it once they are addicted to the PAT sandwich.

Some years ago, a PAT addicted junkie entrepreneur friend of mine told me that he didn’t mind acting up as single man or even as a husband, but that he was about to have his first child. To his credit he had the great insight of not wanting to inflict the narcissism and self-centeredness that ran in the men in his family on his yet to be born child who never asked to be born. In other words, he wanted to not treat his child as a trophy, as he was capable of doing with his wife.

It was actually him that caused me to come up with the term “Psuedo ADD.” He was not my patient as I had transitioned from being a practicing and prescribing psychiatrist, but I did suggest that if he was tried on a non-stimulant medication such as, Straterra® (atomoxetine), which is a longer acting treatment for ADD without the crash problems associated with Dexedrine, Ritalin and Adderal, that he might not need to engage in such extremes and risky behaviors to maintain his adrenaline high and focus. I also told him that it might make him more deliberate in his interactions with people especially investors who despite his incredible smartness were becoming increasingly wary of his underlying agitation and intensity when his Pseudo ADD started acting up.

The other psychiatrist did try him on Straterra®. It not only helped him sustain focus and interest outside of what he was immediately interested in, it helped him be more deliberate (which increased investors’ confidence in him) and made him more emotionally present and engaged with his wife. And that had the additional benefit of quelling his drive to go out of his marriage for thrills.

Of course, being the high roller that he was, he told me that the best benefit was that he was winning more than ever when he played at the World Series of Poker, because instead of just focusing on cards, he could be present enough to also focus on the tells he was picking from his opponents.