Sent: Wednesday, November 30, 2016 8:04 AM

To: Shelley K. Finlayson

Subject: Tweets ASAP Post the following tweets. I would like them posted first thing ͲͲ8:30 if possible or as soon as possible thereafter . Post them all at once.

@realDonaldTrump OGE is delighted that you’ve decided to divest your businesses. Right decision!

@realDonalTrump As we discussed with your counsel, divestiture is the way to resolve these conflicts

@realDonaldTrump this aligns with OGE opinion that POTUS should act as if 18 USC 208 applies (put link to 1983 opinion after this one)

@realDonaldTrump Bravo! Only way to resolve these conflicts of interest is to divest . Good call!

@realDonaldTrump Brilliant! Divestiture is good for you, very good for America! @realDonaldTrump We can’t repeat enough how good this total divestiture will be @realDonaldTrump Ͳ we told your counsel we’d sing your praises if you divested, we meant it @realDonaldTrump this divestiture does what handing over control could never have done @realDonaldTrump OGE applauds the “total” divestiture decision. Bravo!