Ethics versus Extremism: Reforming Our System of Criminal Justice

Of all the groundbreaking ceremonies we expect to happen, of all the ribbon-cutting events we hope will happen, there is a series of projects we should neither welcome nor want: The construction of new prisons throughout California and the United States, where we level trees and make the plains level, so the factory towns of yesteryear can house the jobs of future years, where abandoned mills and plants can revive the heart and soul of America.

This promise of progress, from the Redwood Forest to the Gulf Stream waters, is in fact a pledge to scar the land and poison the soil, not with chemical pollutants, but with legal toxins known as criminal statutes –– laws that ensure every cell will have a prisoner and every prison will have guards and a union.

To achieve this feat we must treat the decent as deviant.

We must enact so many laws, and enforce so many existing ones, to guarantee swift convictions – and severe sentences – so the innocent will plead guilty; so we may create a new class of criminals, nonviolent in their actions and unaware of their criminal activity, who will go from being family men to felons; so we can hire prosecutors who will behave like persecutors; so we can criminalize thousands of offenses, and thus increase resistance to the repeal of crimes that pay the salaries of every jailer in our criminal justice system.

Is this the government we want, where our gross domestic product is inseparable from gross abuse of the law, where we have more people behind bars than those with mounting bars for military service, where we have more wardens and wards of the state than warriors for liberty and justice for all?

We get the government we deserve –– and this is a government undeserving of respect and admiration. Not when we substitute paper diplomas with rubber batons, so high schoolers can graduate from menacing the hallways to policing the catwalks of a local prison. Not when the only skills these jobs require is a taste for sadism and a thirst for power.

If America is to be America again, let it be that great strong land of love; where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme, that any man be crushed by one above.