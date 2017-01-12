Etsy Sells Harry Potter Cookie Cutters And We Are Freaking Out

What if, for some weird reason, you were forced to pick between Harry Potter or cookies? You could eat any type of cookie whenever you wanted for the rest of your life or watch and read all the Harry Potter books, movies, and spin-offs, but you cannot have both. That's a hard decision, right? Well, don't worry because not only will you probably never be faced with this oddly specific ultimatum. But, if you are, you'll have one way to still enjoy both your favorite sweet treat and the best fantasy series around. How? With the Harry Potter cookie cutters that are all over Etsy.