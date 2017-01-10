Cindy Ord via Getty Images Hey, girl.

Eva Mendes might have skipped the 2017 Golden Globes, but her presence was certainly felt during Ryan Gosling’s touching acceptance speech.

The “La La Land” actor, who picked up his first Golden Globe on Sunday, declared his love for his “lady” at the awards ceremony. Now, Mendes, who typically shies away from publicly discussing her relationship with Gosling, has addressed the buzzy Globes moment in a short and sweet Instagram post.

On Monday, the actress shared a photo of Janelle Monae’s out-of-this-world look on the red carpet, subtly saving her appreciation for Gosling in the caption.

“Obviously this wasn’t my favorite moment of the night,” she began.

“But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented [Monae] is killing me with this look,” Mendes continued.

Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night....But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Gosling spent his acceptance speech singing Mendes’ praises and thanking her for taking care of their two children, Amada and Esmeralda, while he filmed “La La Land” with co-star Emma Stone, who also picked up a Golden Globe that night. He ended his speech by dedicating the award to Mendes’ older brother, Juan Carlos, who died of cancer in April.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said at the event.

“If she hadn’t taken all of that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today, so, sweetheart, thank you,” he continued. “To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you. If I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendes.”

Congrats to @RyanGosling, who won #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/KQUy719r5P — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

The duo, who rarely attend Hollywood events as a couple, have been together for six years, after sparks flew on the set of 2012’s “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Whether Mendes will choose to accompany Gosling to the Academy Awards in February ― where he will likely be nominated for his performance in “La La Land” ― remains unknown. But after the Globes, we can’t wait to see more of these two.